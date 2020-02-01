We’re in the thick of winter, which unfortunately means that any trace of our glowing sun-kissed skin has completely faded. Not all of Us can afford to take a quick weekend getaway to a tropical location to get our tans back, but we really wish that we could!

Tanning beds are harmful and getting a professional spray tan to fix this problem can be pricey (plus hard to maintain), but picking up a bottle of self-tanner and getting your DIY on at home is the best option! For this situation, our absolute favorite product is the St. Tropez mousse — which also happens to be on sale right now!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, 8 Fl Oz (originally $42) on sale for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This self-tanning mousse truly needs no introduction. The iconic St. Tropez product has gained a cult-like following, and there’s good reason why. It’s arguably the best self-tanner on the market, not to mention a number-one Amazon bestseller! Shoppers say that it’s “outstanding” and a “go-to” product when they want to bring some life back into pale winter skin.

The power of this product lies in the formula — this tanner utilizes green undertones which create a more natural-looking tan as opposed to other products. There won’t be an accidental orange tan with the St. Tropez mousse, and you’ll totally look like you just came back from a week spent chilling on the beach!

This lightweight mousse was designed for easy application. It tailors to your skin tone to give you the best, most natural-looking tan possible. It also doesn’t have a strange smell like other similar products do — which is a huge plus in our book.

When you use the St. Tropez tanning mousse, you can be sure that you’ll get an amazing streak-free tan that will fade evenly — so you won’t have blotchy skin as the product slowly wears off. There’s definitely a reason why shoppers consistently turn to this product when they want an amazing look — and if you haven’t given it a try yet, then now is a great time to take advantage of the sale price!

