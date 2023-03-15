Put a Ring on It! 10 Best Stacking Rings for a Layered Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A wise Beyoncé once said, “If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring on it.” But we say, if you liked it, then you should have put multiple rings on it. Stacking rings is the way to go! Rocking multiple rings at once is such an effortlessly chic look. But you have to make sure the rings fit together like puzzle pieces.

We rounded up our 10 favorite stacking rings that come as sets. This jewelry is beautiful, affordable and comfortable. Available in a variety of styles and sizes, these rings appeal to everyone. Our rule of thumb? Shop these stackable rings before they sell out!

Choose between three classic colors — champagne gold, silver or rose gold — and instantly elevate your jewelry game! Pros Dainty and lightweight

Shiny

Beautiful $12.00 See It!

There are five sizes available, so there’s an option for every finger size! Pros Mix and match

Great quality

Good value $15.00 See It!

When it comes to variety, this set is unmatched. Pros Best value

Amazing variety

Cute designs $12.00 See It!

Simply stunning! This stackable beauty looks like an Instagram-famous brand. Pros No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Eternity Rings

Gorgeous

Look like real diamonds $42.00 See It!

It’s giving Bling Empire, and we’re obsessed. Pros Beautiful

Sparkly

Look real $44.00 See It!

For the jewelry lover who enjoys a little bit of edge. Pros Dainty

Beautiful

Look expensive $22.00 See It!

If you’re in need of a little sparkle to enhance your aesthetic! Pros Sparkly

Great value

Excellent quality $30.00 See It!

These make an incredible gift for any special soul in your life! Pros Comfortable

Inexpensive

Colorful $26.00 See It!

Glamorous and timeless — what else could you want? Pros Beautiful

Comfortable

Perfect fit $67.00 See It!

For the trend-driven shopper who doesn’t want to blow their accessory budget in one place! Pros Delicate

Versatile

Minimalist $20.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!