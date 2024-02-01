Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After what feels like months of no sunshine, puffer jackets and chilly temps, I’m thrilled to say that spring is right around the corner! And though I’m ready to see all of the beautiful flowers bloom, I’m not so ready for the rain that inevitably comes along with it. But since precipitation is practically a guarantee (hello, April showers), we might as well beat the wet weather in style. Thankfully, Ugg recently dropped a rain boot that’s a bit more fun to wear than other options on the market — and they’re on sale right now at Zappos.

Introducing the statement-making Ugg Drizlita boot, a rain shoe that will keep your feet protected from moisture at all times. The adorable boots sit on a platform sole, which makes them extra fashionable and provides your feet with a handy lift, helpful for trudging through puddles. Sure to draw attention south of the ankles, the boot also boasts a glossy finish, chunky appearance and features a debossed Ugg logo around the platform sole. Quite frankly, we’re obsessed — does it get any cuter?

Get the Ugg Drizlita Boot for $60 (was $90) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The Drizlita is made from a waterproof and highly durable PVC synthetic outer, which will have no problem banishing moisture instantly. Of course, if you don’t want to wait until spring to break ’em out, they’re more than suitable for winter weather woes. The bottom of boots is also made from PVC rubber, but is textured — which will give extra grip while walking on slippery surfaces. An Ugg classic, it has a sheepskin-lined footbed which feels soft against the skin and makes for all-day comfort.

In terms of silhouette, they have a short shaft around the ankles, which makes them easy to slip on and leave the house without fear of a muddy moment. The Drizlita comes in an array of colors to choose from — whether you’re drawn to neutrals like black and white, or you prefer a pop of color such as pink or yellow.

Snag these boots which make spring footwear just a little more fabulous while they’re on sale for up to 33% off at Zappos right now!

