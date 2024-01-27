Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Staying warm and covered during the winter is a top priority — seriously! From fuzzy socks to warmth-inducing sweatpants and billowing coats, this season is all about staying comfy. One way to do it is to find you a good pair of winter boots! We found a pair of Ugg boots that’ll keep your toes nice and toasty for the rest of winter — and they’re 25% off right now at Nordstrom!

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots for Every Type of December and January Occasion Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear […]

These Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot are sure to become one of your favorite winter boots, mostly due to how short they are and how easy it is to get in and out of them. They feature a leather/shearling upper and use UGGplush wool-blend lining for a cozy feel. Also, these boots have the brand’s signature Treadlite technology to provide a lightweight and flexible outsole with plenty of traction.

Get the Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot for $113 (was $150) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Styling these mini ugg boots is an easy task. Rock them with skinny or boot-cut jeans, a blouse and a shacket for a minimal, easy look. You could also don them with a flouncy skirt and a sweater for a warm but streamlined appearance.

Although Ugg has millions of fans worldwide, one Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “My daughter loves these boots! Her first color choice was out of stock, but she says she likes the pink better. She has worn them with cream-colored sweaters and wide-legged jeans this first week. Nothing really beats the warmth of Ugg boots when it is cold.”

Another Nordstrom reviewer said, “I had read the reviews, and I’m glad I ordered a nine. I’m usually a ten, and they do fit large, but they are perfect and absolutely adorable. I have many Uggs, and this height is definitely one of my favs. Get them.”

An additional Nordstrom shopper noted, “I got these for my mom for her birthday. She’s a true size seven, and I purchased a 7 for her in the turquoise color, and the fit is perfect. The color is very reminiscent of the famous “Tiffany blue” color. She loves them! You can’t ever go wrong with UGGs.”

So, if you want a cozy and warm pair of durable winter boots, this pair of Ugg boots may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot for $113 (was $150) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!