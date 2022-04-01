Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just in time for spring and summer, Target is launching a lifestyle collection with Stoney Clover Lane. Featuring the dreamiest designs, this collaboration is an affordable take on the accessory brand’s cult-favorite creations. In fact, most items are under $20! Known for its bright colors and customization options, Stoney Clover Lane is the ultimate gifting destination. My sister bought me a personalized pouch for my birthday years ago, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

This Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection includes more than 300 items, from travel necessities to beach essentials and everything in between. I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the limited-edition line, and I was blown away by the high quality and stylish swag. I narrowed down my top five picks below — this collection drops on April 2, so be sure to browse the vast selection ahead of time so you’re ready to go. Like most Target collabs, these pieces are sure to sell out immediately!

This Rainbow Crossbody Bag

Taste the rainbow with this adorable lavender crossbody bag. The gold chain strap is removable, so you can even wear it as a clutch!

Get the Rainbow Crossbody Bag — Stoney Clover Lane x Target Lavender for just $30 at Target!

This Striped Beach Lounger

Lie out in the sun on this luxury beach lounger! I’m obsessed with the classic pink and white pattern, as well as the attached pillow to keep your head comfortable off the sand.

Get the Beach Lounger Light Pink Stripe — Stoney Clover Lane x Target for just $40 at Target!

This Plane Travel Pouch

Travel in style with this purple pouch adorned with airplane patches. This large bag contains a main compartment with an interior zip pocket for extra storage.

Get the Airplane Patch Large Pouch — Stoney Clover Lane x Target Purple for just $35 at Target!

This Terry Cloth Beach Tote

Beach, please! Carry all of your beach belongings in this cute terry cloth tote, also available in white. I love that it feels like a cozy towel!

Get the Terry Cloth Embossed Beach Tote Bag — Stoney Clover Lane x Target Light Pink for just $25 at Target!

This Rainbow Tie-Dye Eye Mask

Get your sweetest dreams with this colorful tie dye eye mask! This soft machine-washable mask helps block out light so you can get a good night’s sleep at home or on a plane.

Get the Sleeping Eye Mask Rainbow Tie Dye — Stoney Clover Lane x Target for just $5 at Target!

