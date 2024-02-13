Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m always carrying a larger wallet with me, as my purses shrink. I always have something I want to tuck into my wallet. But now I’m thinking I want to have a nice, sophisticated wallet that I could potentially ditch my bag with if needed, or something that would look good if I decided to, say, carry it like a clutch purse. That’s how I know I’m getting older.

So I started looking around at Strathberry, and I found what might be the most perfect wallet I’ve seen so far in my adult life. And I knew instantly it was going to be the one I’d finally splurge on and keep close to me because it’s high time I stop getting cheaper ones that keep failing me.

The Strathberry Large Melville Street Wallet is a classy, modern statement piece that looks like it came straight out of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It has the signature Strathberry bar on top, for one, which also acts as a lock. It’s also made of calf leather and has two flat interior compartments with eight card slots and a zippered coin pocket.

Get the Large Melville Street Wallet for just $325 at Strathberry!

This wallet practically oozes excellence and sophistication from every single pore. It’s beautiful in ways that even some of my favorite designers can’t match, and at $325, it’s going to be a long-lasting piece that you can use and enjoy for years to come.

So I’m ditching my old wallet and purse ensemble for this major upgrade, and if you’re looking to do the same thing in the future, take my decision as your sign. You need this gorgeous best seller from Strathberry in your life like yestrday.

