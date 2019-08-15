Today Only! Customize Your Very Own Stuart Weitzman Sneaker!





Fashion is all about expressing ourselves. Whether that means adding dashes of personal charm here and there through accessories or wearing a loud statement piece sure to turn heads, we love how our style shows the world exactly what we’re all about without us even having to utter a word!

Picking and choosing different pieces is always fun, but being able to customize those items to even further reflect our personality? Perfection, especially when we throw a designer name in the mix! See where we’re going with this? That’s right, one of our favorite designers of all time just launched a customizable sneaker program, but today’s the only day we can grab a pair for ourselves!

See it: Customize your very own Daryl Sneaker starting at just $295 exclusively at Stuart Weitzman! Only available through August 15, 2019!

The Stuart Weitzman Daryl Sneaker is a shoe lover’s dream. It’s designer, it’s comfortable and it’s crazy cute. For the next day, we can be the first to choose from 12 amazing colors (including a cheetah print!) and customize our sneaker with premium laces designed in partnership with luxury shoelace brand AGLIT ITALY!

The vintage-inspired Daryl sneaker is a low-top with a smooth suede upper. On both sides of each shoe is a graphic “W” motif, featuring a scalloped trim for a fun and feminine accent. We’ll also find gold-tone “SW” star logo hardware on the tongue, as well as a metallic “SW” logo printed on the back of the heel!

These sneakers also have a round toe and a lovely leather insole to keep our feet feeling comfy and chic, as well as a white rubber outsole to keep us sturdy and confident!

Now let’s talk about these AGLIT ITALY laces. There are 10 luxe lace options available should we wish to upgrade the simple laces that come with the Daryl Sneaker. Use caution, because you may fall in love with all of them!

There are five shades available of metallic leather laces made of 100% genuine lambskin: bronze, gold, silver, blue and the ever-trendy and gorgeous rose gold. Apart from the silver, each pair has stunning golden aglets. The silver laces have silver aglets, of course! If we want something more low-key but equally as stylish as metallic, we should definitely check out the two available shades of denim: Pre Wash and Powder Wash. How cute would those look when worn with jeans?

To really class things up to royal status, we can also choose among three 100% silk patterned laces: White and Electric Blue, White and Black or White and Watermelon! Want to take it up yet another notch? Get a couple of different pairs of laces and mix and match to create a whole variety of different looks!

Stuart Weitzman recommends ordering half a size down to get the perfect fit of this Daryl Sneaker. If we’re using this limited-edition sneaker customization program, we might as well customize the shoe to fit us in every way! The days of all of our sneakers being old, ratty and straight-up ugly are over. We’re wearing these designer dazzlers as often as possible, and we bet we’ll get even more compliments than we do when we’re suffering in high heels!

