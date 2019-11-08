This Trench Coat Proves Faux Suede for Fall Is Totally Groundbreaking





New coats for fall? An absolute must if you’re asking Us — or anyone else that’s been outside lately. With the temperatures continuing to dip (at a rapid speed, no less), it’s all about layering up. There’s nothing more important than staying warm — however, that unfortunately comes at a price.

The price we all pay tends to be our style. See, it’s rare to find a warm piece that’s both fashionable and functional — and available in our size! Well, let’s put an end to those pipe dreams, because we’ve found a coat that’ll keep Us looking cool while staying warm all season long.

Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Faux Suede Trench Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $150) now only $105, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

The I.N.C. Faux Suede Trench Coat is the piece that will make our wardrobes complete this season. Now, what’s so magical about this item? Only everything, according to the reviewers. One shopper deemed this an “absolute must-have” for the season, while another says it’s “as perfect as the picture.” Clearly, everyone agrees — this coat currently has five stars!

It seems there are many reasons to fall in love with this item. For starters, there are six shades available: maple, deep black, organic sand, real red, burnet pepper and even India gold. What do all of these options have in common? Aside from all having très chic and autumn-inspired names, they are all crafted from the same faux suede material.

The material is soft-to-touch, velvety and so luxurious. It doesn’t just feel expensive — it actually looks it, and we think that also has to do with the distinctive detailing throughout. This jacket also features gleaming gold-toned hardware and even has a cinched waist. Factor in the longer-length, trench-inspired style — and we’re sold!

From the “texture and the style” to the “flawless fit,” it seemed there wasn’t an unhappy shopper in sight! It worked well on a variety of body types, ultimately leading the reviewers to unanimously declare it a “must-have.” So whether we’re heading off to work or running errands on the weekend, this coat isn’t just “perfect for fall weather,” it’s breaking new ground in our closets!

