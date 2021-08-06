21 Summer Dresses That Will Seamlessly Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We live for a good summer dress. The florals! The ruffles! The tiers! The swingy silhouettes! The fun colors! We’re always sad to say goodbye when fall comes around. But maybe we’ve been saying goodbye a little too soon.

There are some fabulous summer dresses out there that can be worn in the fall too. A change of shoes, a pair of socks or tights and maybe a light jacket could make all the difference. Want to check out some dresses that can span the seasons? We have 21 ideas for you below — all available to buy right now!

Mini Dresses

1. This ZESICA mini dress has a summer silhouette but a fall-friendly print that will earn so many compliments!

2. We clicked in so fast when we saw this EQUICK dress. The mesh hem detail and the ruffled sleeves are such an eye-catching pair!

3. The puffy sleeves and square neckline of this Exlura mini dress make it a great multi-seasonal pick!

4. This tiered KIRUNDO dress comes in so many fantastic colors!

5. Leopard print works year round, especially when it comes in the form of this V-neck ECOWISH dress!

6. This mesh ruffle R.Vivimos dress is so summery and light on its own, but we can also picture it over a fitted turtleneck top with heeled booties!

7. Getting a little dressed up? Check out this velvet GUBERRY party dress!

Midi Dresses

8. Simple and comfy, this MEROKEETY dress can be a go-to pick for all types of days and occasions!

9. If you love the oversized shirt look, you’ll love this chic MEOMUA shirtdress!

10. Florals in the fall? Most definitely when you have this tie-waist SHIBEVER dress in your wardrobe!

11. This button-up Angashion dress obviously captured our hearts with its cute patch pockets!

12. Endlessly versatile, this SUPESU slip dress can be worn practically countless ways!

13. This longer Naggoo T-shirt dress is an awesome way to make tie-dye work even after summer ends!

14. This puff-sleeve R.Vivimos dress is one of our favorites this year. We just want to wear it every day!

Maxi Dresses

15. Upcoming weddings, watch out, because this KIOOYI maxi dress will make you queen of the photo booth!

16. This Goodthreads Georgette dress is an Amazon exclusive you can dress up or down!

17. This effortless GRECERELLE dress is a mega-comfy find that’s equally as stylish!

18. Whether to a summer night dinner or a fall walk through a farmer’s market, you’ll turn heads in this moody floral Milumia dress!

19. If you love all things oversized, then don’t miss out on this popular YESNO maxi!

20. A grey floral piece like this ZESICA dress perfectly combines a summer print with a fall color scheme!

21. This cold-shoulder STYLEWORD dress is an elevated approach to style without any extra effort on your part!

Looking for more? Shop all dresses at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!