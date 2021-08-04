Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though we feel like summer just got started, fall is already on the horizon. It’s time to start reimagining your wardrobe and considering transitional pieces you can start wearing in September and October as the seasons change and the temperature starts to dip.

Need some ideas? We’ve picked out 21 pieces to help you move through the seasons seamlessly!

21 Summer Pieces We’re Totally Transitioning Into Fall

Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This pink floral ECOWISH jacket is nice and lightweight!

2. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with denim, especially when it comes to this bestselling Wrangler jacket!

3. We Can’t Forget: Whether you’re going to work or play, this Bwogeeya blazer is a must-have!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: When we think transitional tops, we think three-quarter sleeves like this Nautica top!

5. We Also Love: Another great transitional piece is a sweater tank like this adorable SweatyRocks peplum tank!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Soffe top is bringing back the baseball tee look in a big way!

Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A simple, lightweight sweater like this button-up GRACE KARIN cardigan is a closet essential for late summer/early fall!

8. We Also Love: We love this open Misassy sweater because it’s super breathable thanks to its stylish perforations!

9. We Can’t Forget: Something like this floral BB&KK kimono cardigan can be worn as a cover-up to the beach or out to dinner!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Champion jersey capris are so comfy and soft!

11. We Also Love: These Amazon Essentials linen-blend crop pants are wonderfully light and can easily be dressed up or down!

12. We Can’t Forget: Leggings are simply a year-round must for Us. These ODODOS leggings come in so many colors and patterns!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Of course, a piece like this HAEOF maxi skirt will come in handy for a variety of occasions, and we love its trendy tiered design!

14. We Also Love: This cheetah-print Modegal skirt proves that the satin skirt trend is here to stay!

15. We Can’t Forget: For summer nights and fall days, check out all of the colors of this ribbed SheIn sweater skirt!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoes are just as important as the rest of your outfit, and these super breathable Dr. Scholl’s booties can help elevate any look!

17. We Also Love: If you’re stuck between sneakers and boots, why not try something like this Sorel wedge bootie?

18. We Can’t Forget: These Lucky Brand loafer flats can slide right into any summer or fall look — and we love that they have a memory foam insole!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Fossil crossbody bag because its stripes give Us nautical summer vibes, but its sleek leather details are very autumnal!

20. We Also Love: Unlike a wide-brim, straw beach hat, this top-rated Lanzom fedora is smaller and softer so it can work with many outfits!

21. We Can’t Forget: We are so in love with the fancy sheer sock trend right now. We’d wear these DIDK starry socks with slides in the summer and loafers or booties in the fall!

