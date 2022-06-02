Prep Your Beauty Products For Summer Just in Time With UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Summer is around the corner, and in order to look and feel ready, these products are essential to the process. Whether it’s to brighten your skin or create the perfect updo, these products boast the ingredients to achieve the fabulous, glowy look everyone is looking for this season and beyond. Read on for our favorites!

This Sugar Plum Body Serum

Let this elixir restore and renew your body with an additional fresh and sweet sugar plum scent. If you have discoloration from the sun, this product helps address that as well, while brightening and tightening your skin all at once.

Get the Nude Sugar – Luminous Splendor Sugar Plum Elixir Bundle for $69 at UsNow!

This Vitamin C Serum

With anti-aging herbs and vegan ingredients, including rose oil and orange peel extract, this is the product of the summer to keep your skin looking and feeling as youthful as ever. Just two to three drops on your face a day can transform your skin by freeing toxins, removing acne and more.

Get the Soma Ayurvedic – Vitamin C Serum for $118 at UsNow!

These Clip-In Extensions

With 39 different colors and 5 different lengths, these luscious hair extension clip-ins will give you instant volume and length. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne wanted to create the perfect clip-ins without the need of a stylist. You can become your own stylist with Pretty Mess Clip Ins, since they take less than five minutes to install!

Get the Pretty Mess Hair – 22 inch clip ins for $420 at UsNow!

Lala Beauty Bundle

Lala Kent’s products give the right amount of glow for a sun-kissed and effortless look. Highlighter, setting spray, an eyeshadow palette and a beach lip duo — we have it all!

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty – Us Weekly Bundle for $133 at UsNow!

LAMIK Black Mascara

Volumizing your lashes is a must for your summer look. 12 hours full of heavenly lashes with no irritation, and it’s even safe for contact lens wearers!

Get the Lamik Beauty – Black Mascara for $16 at UsNow!

Check out more picks from Us Now below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!