Sunday Riley! EltaMD! Dermstore’s Summer Event of Mega-Deals Is Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you check the calendar, you’ll notice that it’s still May — but if you ask Us, summer has officially begun. How can we deny it when Dermstore’s epic Summer Event is here? We are so ready for some fun in the sun, plenty of ice cream, vacations on vacations and, of course, some new skincare, haircare and makeup!

Starting May 24, 2021 and lasting through June 1, you have just over one week to get up to 20% off top, celebrity-adored brands like Sunday Riley, EltaMD, NuFACE, Dermalogica and more. If you’re a rewards member, you can even get two times the points on your purchase! Just remember to use code SALEAWAY. Ready to see our top 10 picks? Let’s go!

Our Absolute Favorite Anti-Aging Pick

This Iconic Treatment That Works to Clear Skin and Reduce Wrinkles

Whether you’ve been eyeing a bottle of Sunday Riley’s Good Genes for years or are just discovering it now, you’ve picked the perfect time to buy. This lactic acid treatment may leave your skin radiant, youthful and soothed — and it’s a full 20% off with code SALEAWAY!

Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment for 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

Our Overall Favorite Anti-Aging Pick for Summer

This Oil-Free Sunscreen That’s Gentle on Skin

Sunscreen is important year round, but the sun is intense over the summer, and you’re putting your skin at risk for wrinkles (or worse) whenever you hit up the beach for a sunbathing sesh. This lightweight EltaMD sunscreen has been recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use. It’s also been recommended by Hailey Bieber. Save 20% with code SALEAWAY!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen for 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

8 More Fast-Selling Dermstore Summer Event Deals

1. Up to 15% off Revision Skincare with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been all about Revision Skincare’s Intellishade Original tinted moisturizer since we learned how much Kristin Cavallari loves it!

Shop all Revision Skincare products up to 15% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

2. Up to 20% off RevitaLash Cosmetics with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve always wanted longer, stronger, more voluminous lashes, this RevitaLash conditioning treatment could be your new holy grail. Even Meghan Markle was “beyond obsessed” with the results she saw after trying this product!

Shop all RevitaLash Cosmetics products up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

3. Up to 20% off Obagi with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re ready to level up your anti-aging skincare game, then you need to check out this Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% while it’s marked down. It has over 700 shoppers totally obsessed!

Shop all Obagi products up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

4. Up to 20% off Harry Josh Pro Tools with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to make the switch to professional hair tools that could cut down on your drying time while improving your hair health? You won’t want to miss the markdown on this Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, now about $50 off!

Shop all Harry Josh Pro Tools products up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

5. Up to 10% off SkinMedica with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re someone who wishes they had their own personal dermatologist and aesthetician, then SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum might be the next best thing. Time to tell deep wrinkles and sagging skin to get lost!

Shop all SkinMedica products up to 10% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

6. Up to 20% off Sunday Riley with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Another Favorite: Right up there with Good Genes, we have Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. serum. This is an amazing, “illuminating” pick if you’re looking for a bright, glowing complexion and more supple skin!

Shop all Sunday Riley products up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

7. Up to 15% off Revision Skincare with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Another Favorite: Call Us brand repeaters, but we can’t help it if certain brands make incredible products. We wouldn’t want you to skip over the sale on Revision Skincare’s Nectifirm Advanced cream. Worried about lines on your neck and loss of firmness? Definitely check this out!

Shop all Revision Skincare products up to 15% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

8. Up to 20% off Obagi with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore!

Another Favorite: This list would not be complete without Obagi’s Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask. Slough off dead skin to reveal a smoother texture beneath with an inner luminosity!

Shop all Obagi products up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY at Dermstore for a limited time!

Want to shop more? Check out everything in Dermstore’s Summer Event here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!