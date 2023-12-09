You’ll Wear These Super-Soft French Terry Pants All Winter Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it’s this cold and blustery outside, you don’t want to put on “real” clothes. Who wants to pull on some tight denim when you’re going to be lounging around inside anyway? No, give me those snuggly, ridiculously soft sweats and lounge pants that make me feel like I’m being swaddled in an enormous blanket. I’ll make them work if I have to leave the house with a polished top of some sort, but otherwise, give me those comfy, loose pants that swish a bit when I walk. That’s what I’ll be wearing for the rest of the season. Good news: You can slip into something exceedingly more comfortable with these super-soft French terry pants, on sale right now at Universal Standard!

These luxe, versatile French terry pants are more than just your average sweats. They’re designed to flatter you, whether you rock them while cleaning at home or while running errands and hanging with friends. It’s all about their Pima cotton fabric melded with stretchy materials that conform to your body. Basically, they’re magical sweats, and they’re just $61 right now, which is 50% off!

Get the Superfine French Terry Flares for just $61 (originally $122) at Universal Standard! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Style these Superfine French Terry Flares with your favorite essential T-shirt, wear them below your warmest coat this season, or hang out in a lacy cami at home while catching a movie while you have them on. These lightweight yet super warm pants come in size from XS to 4XL, and theyre available in four colors: Black, Heather Grey, Lapis, and Vapor.

“Cozy and warm,” one shopper said of the pants. Another proclaimed they were “even better than expected.”

“I received these flares and matching sweatshirt in the mail today and am super happy with the fit and the quality,” they wrote. “I have a feeling this outfit will be on heavy rotation in 2023. Love!”

These pants are gorgeous and warm, and perfect for a variety of situations. They’re much more than a pair of sweats. But if you’re not into the oversized look, shop other comfy sweats and put-together pants at Universal Standard!

