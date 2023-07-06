Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect pair of sweatpants is no easy feat. The quest for quintessential loungewear often winds up fruitless, as these illustrious garments need to nail three basic criteria. The fit has to be right, the material needs to be ultra-soft and their durability needs to be next-level. If it’s a pair of sweats we plan to rock around the clock, we don’t want them to fall apart after a few washes.

But luckily, these three boxes can be checked off based on what shoppers are saying about these sweatpants from UEU! They’re one of the most popular pairs on Amazon and reviewers claim they’re the absolute best lounge bottoms in their arsenal. Color Us intrigued!

Get the UEU Women’s Wide Leg High Waist Yoga Sweatpants for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

If someone says wearing these sweats feels like they have been transported to “the world of ultimate comfort,” we’re instantly paying attention! These high-waisted pants feature a thick waistband which not only stays in place, but also provides some slimming tummy control action that’s reminiscent of a yoga pant silhouette. But these sweats offer a much looser wide leg as opposed to a fitted style, which makes them far more comfortable.

The material they’re made from is soft and thin, but according to reviewers, still feels high-quality. This lightweight fabric makes them ideal for the summer months if you’re looking for a breezy full-length pant. Think about it — they may be as soft as pajama bottoms, but don’t look like your typical pair of sleep pants. You can still wear them out and about!

And best of all, these bottoms come equipped with pockets — which is always a major plus! At the moment, they’re available in countless color options which you can team with a variety of trusty tops, including cropped tees thanks to their higher waist. Honestly, we don’t need any more convincing — these pants have officially made it into our online shopping carts!

