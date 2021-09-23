Keep Boho-Chic Style Alive in the Fall With This Stunning Kimono

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is all about carefree, bohemian fashion — and we definitely want to keep that vibe going in the fall! If you feel the same way and need some advice on what to shop for, we can help you out.

We’ve scoured all of our favorite sites and stalked the digital shelves to deliver you some of the best pieces. One of our top picks is this stunning kimono from SweatyRocks that stole our attention at first glance! It’s incredibly inexpensive and looks absolutely gorgeous, plus it’s a great layering essential that you can throw on over so many different looks.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Flowy Open Front Kimono for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This full-length kimono is available in a variety of patterns, but for autumn, we’re zeroing in on three floral versions: Floral Print Black, Floral Black and Floral Pink Black. They all feature darker hues that suit the season, but still offer the same effortlessly cool and free-spirited vibes of a breezy summer staple.

Each of these picks offers longer sleeves, long hems that reach just above the ankles and matching fabric belts which are used to tie them. We expect the weather to gradually get cooler, and this is the ultimate type of lightweight garment to wear over your ensemble to stay warm!

Not sure how to style a kimono? Well, it’s actually beyond easy! If you’re wearing a simple bodycon dress and want to spice it up, just throw on this kimono and you’re all set. Meanwhile, if a relaxed day is on the calendar, a pair of light-wash jeans, a long-sleeve cotton tee and canvas sneakers will instantly be upgraded with this must-have item. You can make it look casual, elegant and everything in between. We can’t think of a better item to buy than this SweatRocks kimono for the start of fall — its versatility knows no bounds!

