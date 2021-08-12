This Skirt Is Versatile Enough for Both the Office and Weekend Brunch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are times when shopping involves finding an outfit for a specific occasion, but for the most part, we like to purchase versatile clothing. When you can style a piece in multiple ways, it saves room in your closet and it’s budget-friendly. Basically, this is the key to savvy shopping!

Not to toot our own horns, but we know a great garment when we see one — and this midi skirt from SweatyRocks fits the bill! It has the ability to look both casual and professional with the right tweaks, and shoppers seriously adore it.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual High Waist Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Many of Us are preparing to head back to the office post-Labor Day. It’s no secret that a lot of workplaces are starting to make the transition, and professionals across the country have mixed emotions. It’s been a long time since we’ve been expected to look office-appropriate all day long, which is why this skirt may be an amazing option to add to the daily rotation.

Just think of how sleek this skirt will look with a white button-down shirt and chic flats as an office outfit. If that’s not enough to get you excited, imagine it with a crop top and fresh white sneakers for a Sunday brunch and mimosa moment with friends!

Aside from this skirt’s versatility, shoppers say that it’s beyond flattering. We’re obsessed with the high-waisted style, which is known for streamlining a silhouette. There are also buttons that run down the front, which is a somewhat unique touch — plus, there are pockets. Yes, this is a skirt with pockets! You can currently score the skirt in a variety of shades, most of which are neutrals. Hello, fall perfection. With a new season on the horizon, a piece like this will go the distance.

