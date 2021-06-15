21 Gorgeous Swimsuit Cover-Ups That Can Double As Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, but seriously: Why are swimsuit cover-ups so chic? We feel disappointed every time we think we see a cute dress, only to realize it’s actually a cover-up. But let’s pause here. Why are we disappointed? Who says we can’t wear these cover-ups as dresses on non-beach days?

Some might need a slip or extra layer, but ultimately, there are plenty of stylish cover-ups out there that can double as pretty summer dresses. They’ll be nice and lightweight for super hot days too. Into the idea? Check out 21 of our favorite picks!

Button Cover-Ups

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We instantly fell in love with the oversized design, the patch pockets and the babydoll silhouette of this comfy Bsubseach dress!

2. We Also Love: Inspired by the classic work shirt, this other Bsubseach dress perfectly blends sophistication and carefree fun!

3. We Can’t Forget: We can’t decide what we love most about this Akalnny cover-up: the stripes, the collar, the buttons or the fluttery sleeves!

Crochet Cover-Ups

4. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers adore this Jeasona cover-up. Just pop a short slip on underneath!

5. We Also Love: Wear this high-neck Ailunsnika dress over a slip over maybe even over a long bodysuit/unitard!

6. We Can’t Forget: We could totally picture this short-sleeve CUPSHE cover-up with a denim jacket and sneakers!

Kaftan Cover-Ups

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The colors and pattern of this Bsubseach kaftan deserve to be shown off. That tassel tie detail is just the cherry on top!

8. We Also Love: This chiffon Eddoyee kaftan‘s beautiful blue and orange design is like a serious work of art!

9. We Can’t Forget: If you like something on the simpler side, Bsubseach also makes this lovely striped kaftan in a calming mix of white, black and grey!

Tie-Dye Cover-Ups

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This tank JSQTYSL dress keeps things beachy with its adorable fringe trim but can be dressed up for brunch too!

11. We Also Love: This Halife cover-up looks so comfortable, and the ties hanging down from the neckline are giving Us heart eyes!

12. We Can’t Forget: The turquoise and purple tie-dye on this Sakkas dress almost look like fireworks!

Floral Cover-Ups

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This chiffon ADOME dress is a sheer sensation that will soon be a wardrobe staple!

14. We Also Love: This flowy Back From Bali dress has an adorable illustrated floral design all over!

15. We Can’t Forget: We’re obviously obsessed with the tassel trim on this bestselling Yincro cover-up. Throw on a pair of biker shorts if it’s too short!

Ruffle Cover-Ups

16. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffle details are what take this otherwise simple Ekouaer cover-up and turn it into a must-have!

17. We Also Love: This babydoll AI’MAGE dress could even be dressed up with heels!

18. We Can’t Forget: Take things off the shoulder with this bell-sleeve ZANZEA dress!

Simple Cover-Ups

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This MISFAY tank dress is about as minimal as you can get while still keeping things stylish. It has pockets too!

20. We Also Love: We love this Columbia dress because it’s moisture-wicking and cooling for the beach but more than fashionable enough for every other day too!

21. We Can’t Forget: With just a little knotted tie at the hem, this Becca by Rebecca Virtue tank dress finds cuteness in simplicity!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!