Spring break is right around the corner. If you need help finding the right swimsuit for your vacation, start here with Us. Sure, any swimsuit will technically do, but if you really want to make the most of your vacation (and your IG photos), it’s best to match your bathing suit to the vibe of your destination. To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up 17 swimsuits to make sure you have the right swimwear no matter where on the map you’re headed.

In our roundup, we’ve picked out swimsuits for different kinds of vacation destinations. Whether you’re headed somewhere tropical, to the wild wild west or maybe even just to an Airbnb with a great pool, we found something for you. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite swimsuit, no matter whether you prefer something simple or something full of color.

1. Fun and Flirty: Embrace the fun and feminine flower trend with this two-piece bikini that features white floral appliqué on both the top and bottom — just $16!

2. Color-Block Cutie: Even with a simple design, color-block swimsuits like this one still always manage to stand out — just $35!

3. Ravishing Ruffles: Bringing a flirty vibe, this one-piece swimsuit has a ruffled V-neck, a lace-up back and padded cups — just $37!

4. Bestseller Status: With over 19,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, we are confident you’ll love this simple one-piece swimsuit that comes in several colors — was $50, now $34!

5. Sweet Swimdress: Get a swimsuit and a cover-up all in one with this adorable swimsuit dress. It has a one-piece design but includes a knotted cover-up skirt attached at the bottom — just $40!

6. Hello, Hawaii! Made by a Hawaiian-inspired brand, this swimsuit top is the perfect choice for a trip to the islands. Shop the bottoms here if you want the full ‘fit — just $59!

7. Wild, Wild West: Go coastal cowgirl by pairing a cowboy hat with this cow-print bikini top and bottoms — just $95!

8. Contour Crop: With a thick waistband, high-leg silhouette and compressive design, these swimsuit bottoms are intended to be ultra-flattering. Shop the top for the matching set — just $80!

9. Endless Options: Love the style of this smocked two-piece swimsuit? Get it in all of your favorite shades! It comes in 45 color and print options — just $34!

10. Miami Mami: You won’t want to head to Miami Beach without this two-piece swimsuit that features a bandeau tie-front top and high-cut cheeky bottoms — just $20!

11. Welcome to the Jungle: Love the cheetah print trend? Wear it on your swimwear with this cheetah print bikini top that features gold-tone hardware and matching bottoms — just $88!

12. Must-Have Matching Set: Check your swimsuit, scrunchie and cover-up all off your list with this cute four-piece matching swimsuit set — was $37, now $34!

13. Chic Choice: Made with twist-front detailing and a one-shoulder style, this bikini top is one of the chicest options on our list. Pair it with the bottoms for the matching set — just $88!

14. Tummy Control: Feel like your best self in this Spanx one-piece that helps to shape your curves — splurge for $188!

15. Poolside Chic: Made with a black and white design, a tie detail at the waist and a plunging neckline, this one-piece swimsuit is classy and chic — just $70!

16. Vitamin Sea: Made for a day at the beach, this two-piece swimsuit features a sea-like ribbed design — just $28!

17. Pretty in Pink: Take Barbiecore into summer 2024 with this cute two-piece swimsuit that features a ruffled bikini top and high waist bikini bottoms — just $34!

