8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Free People

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll add to your wardrobe this year. Whether you prefer flowy items or structured pieces, determine what you’re in the market for to avoid closet clutter. Free People is known for its stylish and boho-chic clothing, and the brand’s sale section is the perfect place to get a jumpstart on all of your spring shopping!

From fun crochet pieces to flowy dresses, Free People has a garment for every aesthetic and taste. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Free People — read on to see our picks!

We The Free El Sol Layering Top

This layering top is perfect for transitional temps — was $38, now just $20!

Olivia Lace Top

Pair this lace top with a frilly skirt and boots for a stylish and functional look — was $98, now just $70!

Free People Disco Fever Cami

Add a pop of shimmer and sparkle to all your upcoming spring ensembles with this disco fever cami — was $68, now just $20!

Ombre Shrug

This ombré shrug pairs well with jeans or skirts — was $128, now just $70!

We The Free Lyrical Tunic

Flow like the breeze in this sheer tunic that’s minimal and versatile — was $88, now just $30!

Cross My Heart Maxi

Grab this maxi dress and your favorite Birkenstocks for a voluminous and relaxed moment — was $118, now just $70!

Dream Girl Maxi Top

This maxi top is a flowy piece that any true fashionista will be thrilled to own and style — was $128, now just $70!

We The Free Cloud Nine Jumpsuit

Get this jumpsuit for an option filled with ’90s nostalgia — was $148, now just $70!

