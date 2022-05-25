Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: This weekend is Memorial Day, which everyone knows is the unofficial start of summer. What better way to celebrate than by picking up some new swim looks for the season? Through the rest of the long weekend, you can do just that — while saving some serious coins in the process. Yep, Target is taking 30% off all women’s swimwear, and you better believe we’re taking full advantage of this offer.

Whether you’re shopping for a flattering new one-piece or tops and bottoms that you can mix and match, we sifted through the styles to bring you our top picks. Check out what we’re currently shopping and get in on these savings with Us!

This Sleek One-Piece

Reviewers say they get tons of compliments when they wear this stunning swimsuit! We know white may be a daunting swim color to wear, but one shopper notes the material this one is made from is thick enough to not create any type of see-through moment even when wet. Incredible!

Get the Shade & Shore Plunge Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit (originally $40) on sale for $28 at Target!

This Ruffle Trim Top

Shoppers are completely in love with this super sweet and feminine top! It acts as more of a bralette than your typical bikini, which is ideal for pretty much every bust size — whether you’re large or small. In fact, it’s available in XS all the way up to 3X, which is seriously impressive!

Get the Xhilaration Ribbed Ruffle Bralette Bikini Top (originally $18) on sale for $13 at Target!

This Tropical Print Suit

The ruching at the midsection of this one-piece is amazing if you’re looking to flatten out the tummy area with your swim look. It also features a fun strappy back and a flattering triangle neckline that will look amazing on so many different body types!

Get the Aqua Green Ring Back One Piece Swimsuit (originally $50) on sale for $35 at Target!

This Supportive Bandeau Top

If you have a larger chest, this may be one of the best bikini tops you can buy! It has molded cups and thicker side straps to give you the support you need, which is awesome considering this is wireless. But if you do want the extra security, it comes with straps which you can throw on or keep off!

Get the Kona Sol Molded Bandeau Bikini Top (originally $23) on sale for $16 at Target!

This Fun Cutout One-Piece

Cutout swimsuits like this one strike the perfect balance between a one-piece and a bikini set. The areas where the cutouts are can look especially slimming, and show off just the right amount of skin!

Get the Shade & Shore Tortoise Ring Monokini One Piece Swimsuit (originally $40) on sale for $28 at Target!

This Bright Underwire Top

This is the ultimate bikini top to wear if you want to accentuate a smaller bust! We also adore all of the fun sherbet colors it’s available in. You can mix and match with different bottoms or buy the matching ones for a full neon look!

Get the Xhilaration Underwire Bikini Top (originally $20) on sale for $14 at Target!

This Flattering Animal Print Suit

Animal prints, like the zebra one featured on this simple one-piece, will never go out of style! Its sleek design on the front and fun lace-up detail in the back make this swimsuit one you’ll wear for many summers beyond just this year.

Get the Shade & Shore Animal Print Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit (originally $36) on sale for $25 at Target!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more women’s swimsuits on sale and shop all of the currents deals happening at Target here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!