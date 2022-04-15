Target Is Taking 20% Off So Many Spring and Summer Dresses — Shop Our Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s the item we want to shop for most when warm weather arrives? Dresses, of course! We haven’t been able to rock frocks in so long, and the sunshine is getting Us into the mood to slip into some finery. And guess what? Picking up new styles just got a whole lot easier, because Target is taking 20% off tons of fresh dresses right now!

There are seriously incredible options to choose from, and we picked out the best of the best for you to shop in our roundup below! At these discounted prices, scoring multiple pieces is more than possible. Discover our favorites below!

This Adorable Mini Dress

This is the type of dress that we dream of wearing as we anticipate the summer! It’s short, sweet and cute as can be. We adore the tie detail and keyhole on the bust, and the little slits along the hem add a little sultriness to this aesthetic!

Get the Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Tie-Front Fit & Flare Woven Dress (originally $15) on sale for $12 at Target!

This Fun Shift Dress

When it’s hot outside and you don’t want to drown in sweat, this is the ideal dress to wear! It’s made from a “gauze” material that’s as light as air, it’s short and it has the perfect loose fit. You can wear it on casual days or even use it as a swimsuit cover-up!

Get the Universal Thread Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Woven Dress (originally $20) on sale for $16 at Target!

This Lightweight Maxi Dress

We dig this maxi dress because of how versatile it is. We can easily picture someone styling it to look more professional for the office, or give it a more casual vibe for weekend plans!

Get the A New Day Women’s Long Sleeve Tiered Dress (originally $35) on sale for $28 at Target!

This Button-Down Babydoll Dress

This is 100% a dress that’s made for the spring and summer! When it’s sweltering and you want to stay cool and comfortable, this is the ensemble to wear. We’re crushing on the short length and loose fit that make this dress light and breathable.

Get the Knox Rose Women’s Short Sleeve Lattice Detail Dress (originally $33) on sale for $26 at Target!

This Versatile Slip Dress

Slip dresses like this one are so simple yet so chic! It’s made from a beautiful sateen fabric that shimmers in the light and has a looser silhouette. This dress can take you from day to night by simply switching out flats for some killer stilettos!

Get the A New Day Women’s Slip Dress (originally $25) on sale for $20 at Target!

This Basic Bodycon Tank Dress

Everyone needs at least one basic bodycon dress like this in their closet, and even if you already own a couple, why not add more? This dress is comfy and can be re-worked for tons of different settings. Dress it down with sneakers and a jean jacket — or dress it up with some heels and a clutch!

Get the Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Knit Bodycon Dress (originally $12) on sale for $10 at Target!

This Casual Tiered Ruffle Dress

Whether you’re going to brunch or participating in any other type of weekend activity on a sunny spring day, this is the dress you want to be wearing! It’s flattering and has a comfortable fit that you’ll surely feel fabulous in.

Get the Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Tiered Dress (originally $30) on sale for $24 at Target!

