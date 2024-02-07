Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Being in the limelight is a tough job, but 20-year-old singer Tate McRae is handling it flawlessly. In the past year, she released her second studio album Think Later, topped the charts with multiple tracks, hung out famous pals like Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Shane and performed all over the country. And she’s just getting started!

You may be wondering how the budding pop star manages to keep up with her busy schedule. There’s no doubt that sound sleep isn’t always possible, and when that’s the case, McRae relies on the $10 Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels to refresh her under-eyes so she can fake a full night’s rest.

Get the Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels for $10 (originally $15) on Amazon!

McRae recently revealed in a Vogue video that she’ll slap these affordable pink eye gels on her face before any big event. “Usually before I go on set for music videos, I’ll put these on so I don’t look dead,” she jokes. While the patches infuse her skin with strawberry extract, resveratrol and hyaluronic acid, the “Greedy” songstress uses a jade roller to boost circulation all over her face. By the end of her routine, she feels “a teensy bit more awake.”

The three key ingredients mentioned above help address a slew of issues that plague the delicate under-eye area, like dark circles, dryness and premature aging. When worn for at least five minutes, these patches boost hydration and deliver antioxidant protection against external aggressors like pollution to prevent wrinkles, depuff and minimize the look of dark circles.

Along with McRae, Almost 900 happy Amazon customers have given these a five star rating. Shoppers totally rave about these patches, and not just for their affordability. “I absolutely love these eye patches. Not only are they prettier than most I’ve seen, but they actually work,” one reviewer says. “I truly notice a difference after wearing them. I usually put them on in the morning after my shower. Sometimes they slip down a bit but it’s easy to adjust them back up. I have these on subscription because I seriously can’t go without them. Perfect for mornings after a late night or anytime you need a little pick me up for your eyes. Pro tip: keep them in the fridge!”

These little patches prove that you don’t need to spend a ton of money on overpriced eye creams to fake a good night’s sleep. So, if you’re looking for a cup of coffee for your eyes, these are a sure winner. It also doesn’t hurt that the pink sparkly designs are super cute to wear. What are you waiting for? Time to add these to your cart before they sell out!

