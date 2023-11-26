Your account
21 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Taylor Swift-Inspired Merch — Up to 77% Off

By
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Choreographer Mandy Moore Shares the Pop Star's Favorite Routines
John Medina/Getty Images

‘Tis the damn season for Swifties! Not only is Taylor Swift‘s birthday coming up on December 13 (followed by her favorite holiday, Christmas), but it’s also currently Cyber Week. All the more reason to celebrate! If you’re a Swiftie who loves a sale, you’re in luck. We rounded up the best deals on Taylor Swift-inspired merch! Keep scrolling to score these gorgeous gifts up to 77% off!

Oh, and if you missed out on snagging official merch from the Eras tour? Shop Taylor’s site for exclusive swag, including her special holiday collection!

Lover Bracelet Set

Artlunar 5 Pack Tour Bracelets - Gifts For Girls Boys Women Music Lover Fans (6201)
Artlunar
Was $10On Sale: $8You Save 20%
See It!

Anti-Hero T-Shirt

It's Me Hi I'm The Problem It's Me Shirt for Women Country Music Shirt Concert Tshirts Funny Vintage Shirt Short Sleeve Fans Gift Tee Top Grey
MYHALF
Was $23On Sale: $18You Save 22%
See It!

Midnights Slippers

Taylor Swift ‘Meet Me At Midnight’ Slippers
Gzcvba
Was $16On Sale: $14You Save 13%
See It!

Taylor Music Posters

JIAZH Vintage Taylor Music Posters for Room Aesthetic Album Cover Paper Poster for Walls Set of 9 Dorm Bedroom Decor Fan Gifts 8x12 Inch Unframed
JIAZH
Was $14On Sale: $11You Save 21%
See It!

Unofficial Eras Tour Sweat Set

Womens 1989 Two Piece Sets For Women,2023 Fall Clothes Trendy 1989 Graphic Hoodies Fans Gift Concert Outfits Merch Version Oversized Sweatshirt +Sweatpants Lounge Sets Tracksuit(D-Black,S)
Generic
Was $57On Sale: $13You Save 77%
See It!

Taylor Charm Bracelet

Horemdo Taylor Charm Bracelet Swift with Singer Theme Pedants, 13 hand Tattoos Stickers, Music Lover Fans Bracelet Swift Merchandise
Horemdo
Was $11On Sale: $11You Save 0%
See It!

Bejeweled Jewelry Case

Taylor Jewelry Box,Swiftie Merch, Small Jewelry Case for TS Fans, Music Lover Gifts-Portable Jewelry Case for Ring, Necklace, Bracelet, Earring Organizer Storage Holder Boxes
Sincerez
Was $12On Sale: $10You Save 17%
See It!

Album Covers Throw Blanker

Music Album Covers Blanket,Throw Blanket, Album Blanket, Photo Collage, Fans Gift, Gift for Music Lover 40"x50"
Generic
Was $26On Sale: $21You Save 19%
See It!

Taylor Tumbler

RFGDCV Music Lovers Gifts, Stainless Steel Tumblers 20oz with Spill-Proof Sliding Lid, Includes Keychain, Straw And Cleaning Brush
RFGDCV
Was $36On Sale: $21You Save 42%
See It!

Hand Heart Gold Decor

DOVDOV Golden Gesture Decoration, Love Finger Statue Modern, Modern Art Sculpture Personalized Finger Home Decoration, Creative Wedding Home Desktop Decoration
DOVDOV
Was $26On Sale: $21You Save 19%
See It!

Eras Books Tote Bag

AUSVKAI Cute Canvas Tote Bag Aesthetic For Women School Book Grocery Bag Cotton Cloth Beach Totes Gift For Kids Girl-Butterfly Flower Taylor
AUSVKAI
Was $18On Sale: $16You Save 11%
See It!

Friendship Bracelet Kit

Friendship Bracelet Kit, 28 Colors 5040 Pcs Clay Beads 1200 Pcs Letter Beads for Bracelets Making,4 Styles Round Alphabet Beads, Number Beads, Heart Beads & Pattern Beads, Jewelry Craft Kits Gift
Pizooro
Was $36On Sale: $15You Save 58%
See It!

Reputation Graphic Tee

MNLYBABY Album Graphic Oversized T Shirt Vintage Album Country Music Lover Short Sleeve Tee Music Concert Fans Gift Top Apricot
MNLYBABY
Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See It!

Swiftie Gold Necklace

HSWYFCJY Gold Swiftie Necklace for Women,Taylor Outfit Jewelry Swiftie Accessories for Eras Tour,TS Inspired Necklace for Music Lover,Singer Fans Gifts Album Song Title Necklace
HSWYFCJY
Was $10On Sale: $8You Save 20%
See It!

Unofficial Eras Tour Clear Crossbody Bag

Taylor Clear Bag Stadium Approved For Swift Eras-Tour - Clear Crossbody Purse Bag Swift Merch Merchandise for Concert
CustomMaster
Was $20On Sale: $17You Save 15%
See It!

Taylor's Version Door Mat

Dripykiaa Swiftie Welcome Door Mat 30'' x 17'' Front Door Mat with Anti-Slip Backing Indoor & Outdoor Use, Coir Door Mat for Outdoor Entrance, Easy Cleaning, Taylor's Version Swift Home Decor
Dripykiaa
Was $24On Sale: $21You Save 13%
See It!

Eras Friendship Bracelets

COTATI TS Friendship Bracelets SWIFTIES Eras Tour Concert Evermore Anti Hero Midnight Folklore Fearless Reputation Speaknow Lover Album Jewelry (16 Pcs Album Bracelets)
COTATI
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See It!

Unofficial Eras Tote Bag

AMOTARY Singer Tote Bag, Canvas Tote Bag for Women Album Inspired Makeup Bags Cosmetic Bag Travel Pouch for TS Fans Music Lover Gifts (TS-001)
AMOTARY
Was $16On Sale: $10You Save 38%
See It!

Anti-Hero Keychain

H-Styles Singer Keychain Merch for Music, It’s me Hi I’m the Problem Gifts for Fans Music Lover
H-Styles
Was $13On Sale: $6You Save 54%
See It!

Midnights T-Shirt

Women Album T-Shirt Meet Me at Midnight Shirt Women Concert Shirts Vintage Graphic Tee Midnights Swift Casual Top
KIMSOONG
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See It!

Lover Jewelry Set

PNYFIL 4Pcs Heart Earrings Taylor Earrings lover necklace Lover Eras Tour Earrings Concert Outfits For Women Heart Earrings Dangle Reputation Speak Now Gifts For Swiftie Fans Women Arylic TS Lover
PNYFIL
Was $10On Sale: $7You Save 30%
See It!

Cyber Monday Neon Lights

