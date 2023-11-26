Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
‘Tis the damn season for Swifties! Not only is Taylor Swift‘s birthday coming up on December 13 (followed by her favorite holiday, Christmas), but it’s also currently Cyber Week. All the more reason to celebrate! If you’re a Swiftie who loves a sale, you’re in luck. We rounded up the best deals on Taylor Swift-inspired merch! Keep scrolling to score these gorgeous gifts up to 77% off!
Oh, and if you missed out on snagging official merch from the Eras tour? Shop Taylor’s site for exclusive swag, including her special holiday collection!
Lover Bracelet Set
Anti-Hero T-Shirt
Midnights Slippers
Taylor Music Posters
Unofficial Eras Tour Sweat Set
Taylor Charm Bracelet
Bejeweled Jewelry Case
Album Covers Throw Blanker
Taylor Tumbler
Hand Heart Gold Decor
Eras Books Tote Bag
Friendship Bracelet Kit
Reputation Graphic Tee
Swiftie Gold Necklace
Unofficial Eras Tour Clear Crossbody Bag
Taylor's Version Door Mat
Eras Friendship Bracelets
Unofficial Eras Tote Bag
Anti-Hero Keychain
Midnights T-Shirt
Lover Jewelry Set
