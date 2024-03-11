Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re a Swiftie, you know that New York City has a special place in Taylor Swift‘s heart. Not only is her famous song, “Welcome to New York,” entirely dedicated to the city, but it’s also one of her main places of residence — and she’s constantly spotted there while out and about with famous friends. That said, it came as no surprise to Us when she was spotted on Instagram repping the Big Apple in a casually-cool graphic sweatshirt that we instantly became obsessed with.
If you have an empire state of mind like Swift and want to get her off-duty style too, look no further! While her adorable Anine Bing sweatshirt was $200+, we found a lookalike for just $33 that also boasts Amazon’s speedy shipping.
Get the Micoson Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.
Like Swift’s, the Micoson Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt comes in a strikingly beautiful light sage green hue, a color that is perfect to complement spring vibes. Also like Swift’s, it has a crew neckline, oversized silhouette, batwing sleeves and dropped shoulders. It’s made of a fifty-fifty cotton-polyester fabric blend, which means it’ll be soft on the skin and breathable. No overheating here! Sage green not quite your style? No worries, as it also comes in other spring-inspired shades like light pink, blue and yellow — not to mention staple sweatshirt colors like black, white and navy. Find it in sizes S to XXL!
This sweatshirt can be worn year-round as a cozy layer in the winter, an extra layer in the spring and fall and for some added warmth on a cool summer evening. Style it like Swift in the summer with mid-thigh shorts, sandals, minimal jewelry and a Swift-inspired bag for bonfire nights or grabbing some ice cream with friends. But the sweatshirt can, of course, also be worn more casually for running errands or coffee runs with leggings, your favorite tennis shoes and sleek sunglasses.
Get the crewneck sweatshirt as a gift to yourself or a fellow Swiftie fan in your life for just $33 at Amazon now!
