Finding shoes that can function in multiple scenarios in your life is crucial in this day and age. With people commuting to the office and having plans after their workday, acquiring an option to do it all — and do it all comfortably, might we add — is essential. Do you need a cushioned pair of functional shoes that can work for both formal and informal moments? We found a pair of cute loafers that will take the pressure off your feet — and they’re 23% off right now at Zappos!

There are plenty of reasons you should opt for these Easy Spirit Kinndle Loafers, including the fact that they’re supportive and will mesh well with pieces you already own. This pair of shoes has a suede and leather upper and a breathable, soft-touch textile with a removable memory foam footbed. Also, these shoes come engineered with -eFlex ultimate technology — along with heel cushion pillow pods — that are both orthotic-friendly and offer strong arch support, making them a suitable option for those suffering from plantar fasciitis and sciatica.

Get the Easy Spirit Kinndle Loafers for $99 (was $129) at Zappos!

These sophisticated-looking loafers are a fabulously versatile option to add to your wardrobe. Due to the upscale appearance of the shoes, they fit well with jeans and sweaters for a look that works during business hours and beyond. You can also wear them with a flouncy skirt and a decadent blouse for an elevated ensemble. Additionally, these loafers come in four colors and have a 6 to 11 size range!

While reviewing and gushing over this pair of loafers, one Zappos shopper said, “These are the nicest loafers I have found. The hardware is gold in color, by the way — I thought it was silver from the photos. Anyway, I had these in the brown color (also gorgeous), but I wanted black. I found these to be the best in-between being too rock-n-roll lug sole and too flat. I think these go with everything, look like a million bucks, and are COMFORTABLE.”

Another satisfied Zappos reviewer added, “These are beautiful! I tried them on, and they fit perfectly! That rarely happens.”

With spring just around the corner, keeping a sturdy and comfy pair of loafers is a wise decision. This option from Easy Spirit works well for people with foot problems like plantar fasciitis, and they’re incredibly cute to boot. Get yours while they’re on sale now!

See it: Get the Easy Spirit Kinndle Loafers for $99 (was $129) at Zappos!

