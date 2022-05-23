Say Goodbye to Creases and Headaches With These Stunning Hair Ties

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Putting your hair up? Cute! But unfortunately, that’s usually not the end of the story. A lot of hair ties can lead to creases, damage and even serious headaches. “It’s actually a real headache disorder known as ponytail headache syndrome,” explained Wade Cooper, D.O., the director of Michigan Medicine’s Headache and Neuropathic Pain Program. Basically, it’s super important finding a hair tie that works for you and your hair!

Luckily, Teleties exists. The brand’s hair ties are totally beautiful, but they’re also made specifically to avoid creases, tugging and slipping, so your ponytail or half-up hairstyle lasts and doesn’t cause you discomfort. What’s also cool is that these hair ties can be cleaned with soap and water to stay bacteria-free!

Teleties come in different sizes to fit different hair types and styles. They can be used for ponytails, pigtails, braids, cornrows, space buns and so many more. You can wear them as cute bracelets too! There are so many variations, so let Us show you some of our favorite packs below!

Eat Glitter for Breakfast

This style drew Us in right away, so it was no surprise to find it has over 2,800 reviews. The iridescent rainbow colors in this three-pack are just the prettiest. Grab them in a small size for thin to medium hair, or in large for thicker or curly hair!

Get the Eat Glitter for Breakfast hair ties starting at just $8 at Teleties!

For the Love of Nudes

Want a hair tie that matches your hair color or skin tone for a sleek look? This set of five tiny Teleties comes in nude shades for this purpose. This size is perfect for kids’ hair, top knots or for the ends of braids. Also available in small and large!

Get the For the Love of Nudes tiny hair ties for just $9 at Teleties!

Party People

Keep that party vibe going strong every day with these confetti-like hair ties! Fun and funky, these are more than just functional accessories. They’re stylish outfit accents!

Get the Party People hair ties starting at just $8 at Teleties!

Leopard

Who doesn’t love a little (or a lot of) leopard print? These fierce hair ties can level up an otherwise simple outfit or fit in perfectly with other leopard pieces!

Get the Leopard hair ties starting at just $8 at Teleties!

Sunset Gold Headband

Yes, Teleties makes headbands too! Pull your hair back pain-free with this unique headband, designed in the same way as the hair ties. You can totally loop it around a bun to use as a hair tie too!

Get the Sunset Gold headband for just $9 at Teleties!

Looking for more? Explore all hair ties, headbands and accessories (like this organizational tray) at Teleties!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

