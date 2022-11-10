This Fall Dress Has a Bodycon Look — But With a Looser Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing ourselves can often be complicated at best. Even when we imagine the absolute chicest outfit in our minds, something gets lost in translation when we try to recreate the look in real life. Fabrics are clinging in all of the wrong places, shapes are frumpy and baggy instead of sophisticatedly oversized and discomfort pops up and becomes an urgent issue.

We often have this type of issue with bodycon dresses. Yes, we want to wear one and for it to accentuate our figure, but so many make us feel suffocated and like they’re emphasizing all of the wrong areas of our body. They’re definitely one of the toughest styles to nail and feel confident in, but we think we finally found a dress that will do the trick!

Get the Temofon Long-Sleeve Ruched Midi Bodycon Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pull-on midi dress has long sleeves and is made of a soft, stretchy and skin-friendly material. The fabric does closely follow your figure, offering that bodycon look, but as you can see, it’s not ultra-clingy and tight like you’d typically expect from the dress style. It manages to graze the body and accentuate your silhouette without squeezing at it and creating bulging skin.

The material itself is less clingy, but this comfier, looser effect is also elevated by ruching over the stomach, creating an extra-flattering effect and leaving more room for the fabric to move. This ruching stems from one side, leading down to a slit at the skirt for an asymmetrical look that provides some flow below the hips!

Get the Temofon Long-Sleeve Ruched Midi Bodycon Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress comes in seven colors, all of which are perfect for fall with their deep tones. Your options are black, navy blue, dark grey, dark green, khaki brown, wine red and light grey. You might choose to wear a grey with white sneakers and a black beanie, or maybe the navy with brown suede booties and a denim jacket. Or how about the green with sparkling or metallic shoes and jewelry for the holidays? We have a feeling these outfits ideas are going to translate very well into real life!

Get the Temofon Long-Sleeve Ruched Midi Bodycon Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Temofon here and discover more great dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!