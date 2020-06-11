Miss Your Sweatpants? These Lounge Shorts Will Be the Best Summer Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have to say, we hate the cold weather. But when it comes to snuggling up in our warm sweatpants with fuzzy socks and even fuzzier blankets, a freshly-poured mug of hot cocoa (with marshmallows, obviously) in hand, we might miss it just a bit. It’s nice that bundling up isn’t a requirement to be comfortable anymore — but sometimes we still crave that cozy feeling!

Sweatpants in the heat and humidity of the summer though? No, thank you. But what about sweatshorts? Now we’re talking. We found a pair of lounge shorts that can deliver the coziness we’re looking for without the extreme temperatures, and they just so happen to actually be super cute too. And under $20!

Get the Tengo Summer Beach Shorts starting at just $17 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Tengo shorts bring you the best of all seasons into one compact piece. The cotton material is gorgeously soft, but the secured, rolled cuffs give you that effortless summer look while allowing for extra air flow. They also have side pockets as any good pair of sweats should — as well as an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring closure!

Even better is that these shorts are available in multiple colors. Black needs no introduction or explanation — it’s simply a must. If you want to lighten things up a little, Dark Grey is going to be your favorite pair, able to match with any top you own. Want to go a little more colorful? Try the Army Green pair!

Because of the adorable silhouette of these lounge shorts, they are actually more versatile than your traditional sweats. While usually we would only save sweats for chilling at home or running everyday errands, we would be more than willing to replace our denim shorts with these. The fit is actually flattering, thanks to the higher rise of the waist!

Putting together an outfit featuring these Tengo shorts is easy as pie, and perhaps just as rewarding. Tuck in any simple tee and slip on some sandals. Done! You can also try pairing them with a cropped cami and mules. Throw on a kimono-style cardigan or a breezy duster to elevate the look even further. Starting to get excited? We know we are, so let’s get to shopping!

