Switch Up Your Sweater Style With This Chic Cutout Turtleneck

Fashion fact: Sweaters are practically the only tops we’re wearing right now, and we’ll keep rocking them until the spring weather finally arrives. That said, when it comes to the sweater styles we wear, they all tend to be fairly similar. It’s a snooze at times!

Perhaps we switch things up with the type of material our knits are made from or the overall aesthetic, but these cozy staples don’t offer the most variety. Well, that all changed when we found this sweater from The Drop — it instantly earned a spot in our virtual shopping cart!

Get The Drop Women’s Josephine Long Sleeve Cutout Turtleneck Sweater for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

As you can probably guess, the cutout on the shoulder of this sweater immediately made it stand out from the other knits available right now. We adore the asymmetrical edge — it’s a fairly significant cutout but not overwhelmingly large, and the placement is bound to look flattering on any body type. You can show off the shoulder and a dash of extra skin — obsessed!

That’s not the only feature deserving of a shoutout — let’s discuss combo of the cutout with the chunkier turtleneck on top. Both work effortlessly well together, and this type of neckline elevates the vibe. The sweater has a looser fit with a hem on the longer side, which is ideal if you want to go casual and rock it with simple black leggings.

But of course, if you do want to dress it up for a special occasion, you can team it with fancier bottoms — and even try tucking it into the front to create a different silhouette. Brunch goals! It may be relatively hard to find sweaters which feel unique, but this one is proof you can snag an interesting and elegant knit that’s chic, sophisticated and totally on trend. We’re completely enamored, and shoppers agree. The Drop is known for their fashion-forward items, and this is a major hit.

