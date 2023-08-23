Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The period from Labor Day weekend until September 22 (the Autumn Equinox) is sort of like the week between Christmas and New Year’s — time exists in an alternate reality. All bets are off! Is it summer? Is it fall? Who even knows! Deciding how to dress in this in-between stage is definitely difficult. Should we keep rocking sundresses? After all, it’s still warm outside. Or should we get a head start on sweater weather? With this knit tank dress from Amazon, you can get the best of both worlds!

This sleeveless sweater dress by The Drop is the perfect transitional piece! The thick knit will keep you warm on a crisp evening, but you’ll still get to show off your summer tan. While the bodycon silhouette has a form-fitting cut, the fabric is stretchy for all-day comfort. Shoppers say that this midi dress feels high-end, so no one will ever guess you got it from Amazon!

Get The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

If we had to design our dream dress, it would be this sleeveless stunner from The Drop! It’s a day-to-night essential that hugs our curves in all the right places without feeling too tight. And the material is buttery-soft to boot!

This midi dress comes in 12 different colors, from neutrals to pastels to jewel tones. For late summer, we would pick the desert sage or sky blue shades. But once fall kicks off, we’ll be rocking the chocolate and taupe styles on repeat. And black is a year-round closet staple! Team this frock with sandals, sneakers, heels or boots! Available in sizes XXSmall to 5X.

Get ready for all the compliments to start rolling in with the Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress by The Drop!

