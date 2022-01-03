Obsessed! These Western-Style Suede Boots From Amazon Are Calling Your Name

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Disclaimer: The product in this article was gifted by Amazon.

When we’re shopping for a new pair of boots, there are many factors to consider. That being said, we still gravitate toward smooth or pebbled leather picks most of the time. It’s an excellent strategy, but in the process, we may overlook other styles that are equally beautiful and versatile. For example, another type of leather that doesn’t always get the same attention is suede. It’s simple but sophisticated!

A main reason why people may skip suede is because it’s not as water-resistant as leather — but when there’s an option as beautiful as this western-style pair from The Drop, we’re all hands on deck! They’re super stylish, but maintain a classic look that will remain on trend for years to come.

Get The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot for prices starting at $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These boots might not be ideal for particularly wet weather, but when it’s not raining or snowing outside, they’re an excellent shoe to plan an outfit around. What attracted Us most to them is their quintessential western flair. This retro aesthetic has been all the rage lately, with plenty of high-fashion runways showing off similarly sleek styles. This particular pair is made from a super soft microsuede material that felt absolutely amazing from the moment the shoes arrived at our doorstep. The benefit of suede over leather is that it usually takes less time to break in, which is what we found with these boots!

Get The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot for prices starting at $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The shoes are incredibly easy to slip onto your feet with the help of the zipper that’s enclosed on the inside of the ankle. There’s also a hidden elastic panel on the other side of the boot that gives your leg more mobility while you walk in them. This staple shoe is officially breaking Us out of our standard leather boot vibe and opening up our #OOTD possibilities for 2022!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot for prices starting at $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!