These High-Waisted Capris May Be the MVP of Comfy Pants

You don’t have to be a workout enthusiast to own athleisure essentials. Feeling relaxed and at ease is the primary goal when dressing for down time, and what’s better than a pair of stretchy leggings or yoga pants? Sometimes, we actually prefer yoga pants over leggings, as they provide our legs with added room to breathe. Think of it as wearing a pair of sweats — but on a seriously elevated comfort level.

If you’re equally into yoga pants, our latest find from THE GYM PEOPLE is worth your attention. These capris are scoring some impressively high marks from reviewers, which is why we were first intrigued. Upon further research, it seems these may be the best bottoms around!

Get THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg High Waisted Yoga Capri Pants for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’re huge fans of a cropped pant, and we especially adore a stretchy wide-leg pair. These pants are technically designed for people who are interested in low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates, but you can wear them for any type of low-key activity. They’re made from a sleek breathable material that’s also moisture-wicking, so you’ll feel calm, cool and collected once you slip these on.

The best part of the high-waist design is that it also provides subtle tummy-control action. The overall fit of these pants is super flattering, and will definitely work for a range of body types. In fact, the sizes go up to a 3X-Large, which is inclusive for many shoppers. Simply put, we love to see it — we should all be able to get in on the action.

You can currently cop these yoga pants in three different shades — black, dark grey and light blue. Although these pants were made for relative relaxation, you could easily get away with donning the black pair to work or for a night out with the right top and shoes. As far as comfy pants go, you might be looking at your new favorite pair right here. It’s time to get involved!

