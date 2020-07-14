We’re Sold: This Sporty Tank Top Stacks Up Against Fancy Yoga Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we pick up an expensive item, we obviously expect the quality to match the price tag. Most of the time we’re impressed — we can certainly appreciate the value of a premium product. But why shell out big bucks on an everyday essential when you can find a cheaper version that measures up to the fancy brands?

We love coming across affordable activewear that’s similar to top brands like Lululemon. We’ve already covered some excellent Lululemon-style leggings straight from Amazon, and now we have a sports bra tank that shoppers say is just as amazing!

Get THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Longline Sports Bra for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

According to reviews, this sports tank from THE GYM PEOPLE is incredibly similar to Lululemon’s Align tank. One shopper notes that there are subtle differences between this and the Align tank — namely the fact that the material doesn’t feel totally identical to the original. It’s nearly impossible to get the same texture as Lululemon because their signature fabric is a brand exclusive, so this is to be expected. But not to worry: Many exclaim that they found the tank of their dreams thanks to Amazon, and they are “beyond satisfied”!

We love that these sports bras are longer, because we can totally get away with wearing them as crop tops in the summer. They have built-in padding that’s removable, and they have a V-neckline which is super flattering. The fabric has moisture-wicking properties, which is ideal for the season’s humidity — and the current crop of reviews don’t stop raving about how comfy they are!

These sports bra tanks are perfect for literally any activity. Work out in them, lounge around the house or even style them for an easy going-out look! You can score it in classic white, a dark charcoal grey or a pitch black. You can save so much money by picking up this version instead of a comparable high-end product. If you have one Align tank that you absolutely love and want more, this is an excellent option if you’re ballin’ on a budget.

