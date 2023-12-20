Your account
This All-in-One Skincare Starter Kit Is a Crash Course in Glowing Skin

The INKEY Intro Routine
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It can be difficult to determine a skincare routine that works best for you. There are so many brands and even more products to choose from. It can make your head spin. While you should always consult a professional if you’re looking to start something drastic or introduce products like retinol into your everyday product lineup, you can usually find starter kits from most skincare lines to get you going with a basic routine to see if their products work for you. That way, you don’t have to spend a bundle on your first cleanser, toner, moisturizer, or other goodies only to have them not work out.

The INKEY Intro Routine is an affordable set of some of The INKEY List’s award-winning products to get you started with the brand. It comes with a 5-piece routine that comes with everything you need to not only get to know The INKEY List, but to help you kickstart your own skincare routine and which products to use, which ones to prune, and which you may want to eventually add. It comes with the Oat Cleansing Balm, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Omega Water Cream, Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen, and Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm. Best of all, it’s only $29 at The INKEY List.

 

This set makes it ridiculously simple for you to start a regular skincare routine without all the guesswork. Cleanse your skin thoroughly, and then use the included serum to lock in the all-important moisture your skin needs to glow and stay plumped up. Hydrate your pout with the lip balm, then use the ultra-hydrating, oil-free moisturizer to lock in hydration. Finally, top it all off with SPF for no-nonsense sun protection.

These products are the perfect way to establish a baseline routine you can follow that should avoid any skin irritation and instead give you a reliable, easy shot at keeping your skin calm and happy, with plenty of moisture. When you’ve used all the mini versions of each item, the idea is to go buy the large ones and lather, rinse, repeat for better skin.

Shoppers call this routine “the perfect starter kit,” with one writing “This whole kit cost less than what I was paying for my moisturizer alone (bought in sale). I was so impressed I have gone on to buy other products to add to my routine.”

Another called it “lots to love,” adding “The kit is pretty inclusive. Hits all the needed items!”

Give yourself the tools to transform your skin and find your new favorite everyday product from The INKEY List!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

