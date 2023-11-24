Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Paris is called the City of Love for a reason. You may not be in Paris, but you just might fall in love with this Parisian-approved Longchamp Le Pliage bag. A massive Black Friday deal is making it even easier to buy the fashionable, high-quality travel buddy you’ve yearned for. Fate? Maybe! We promise, you’ll want to bring this bag everywhere — countless shoppers have agreed for decades!
What makes it so special? Well, for starters, it’s probably one of the most versatile and spacious bags on the market. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg — read on to get more details (and score the steal while you can)!
Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag for just $175 (usually $245) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.
Whether wearing it to the beach or the office, you’ll have no problem comfortably fitting your belongings. You might even have extra space! There’s plenty of room for a laptop, beach towels, hairspray, snacks, makeup, a change of clothes — you name it! Basically, say goodbye to always forgetting something. More likely than not, it will be sitting pretty in your Longchamp Le Pliage bag! There’s also a top zipper to ensure your items are safe.
Oh, and it’s super light, so fill it to your heart’s content!
The iconic bag is made with nylon, making it water-resistant and easy to wipe down. Nylon is also foldable, so you can easily compress the item into a flat rectangle for travel and storage. To contrast with the black nylon is a beautiful brown leather strap carefully stitched into the material. Inside the luxe bag is an interior wall pocket for your phone or laptop. Handy!
If you’re curious how to style it, we’re here to recommend a few different looks. First, you can wear it as a winter fashion statement with a warm sweater, jeans, boots and earrings. You can also dress it down for the beach or yoga with leggings, a cropped or uncropped sweatshirt and your favorite chunky trainers. The sky’s the limit with this stylish — yet completely functional — bag! In fact, it yields an understated elegance unique to the Longchamp brand, so check it out before this Black Friday deal is a wrap!
