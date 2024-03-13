5 Essential Items From Cult-Favorite Brand The Row

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The “rich mom” or “quiet luxury” aesthetic has taken over social media in recent years, and it’s safe to say many of Us are fans. The streamlined style provides a certain sophisticated ease — and though it’s inspired by extremely expensive brands, you don’t have to break the bank to get the look.

That said, some luxury labels are worthy of the investment, should you have the funds to spare. Are you looking to splurge? There’s simply no better option than The Row, founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The storied fashion house is known for its elevated, logo-free garments made from swoon-worthy materials (think the dreamiest cashmere and leather on the planet). In case you’re wondering, yes, the brand’s clothes do give off major “rich mom” vibes. In fact, they practically invented rich mom vibes!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

From billowing trousers to durable leather goods, The Row is a true standout as it pertains to quiet luxury. With that in mind, we rounded up five essential items from The Row that will help you transition into spring — and any other season — effortlessly. Read on to see our top picks, and shop more fabulous finds from The Row here!

The Row N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather

If you like the efficiency of a tote but want a much more stylish option, this medium-size N/S Park Tote is a complete winner!

The Row Margaux Bag in Leather

Nothing beats having a bag that can carry all your of belongings in a chic fashion. The Margaux bag is a staple for The Row, and it captivated fashion fans because of how subtle yet incredibly sophisticated it looks — also, its size is pretty nifty. People are dubbing this the new Birkin, and quite frankly, we agree!

The Row Cybil Mule in Leather

Short, kitten-style heels are in, and these mules are a fantastic rendition that will add tons of cool points to your outfit.

Tadao Dress in Cotton

Float into spring with this easy, breezy Tadao dress. Essentially, it’s a sleeveless balloon dress — made with heavyweight fine cotton — that has a gathered hem for a dramatic finish. It will team flawlessly with any outfit — you can even wear it over denim!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Row Tor Pants

The Tor Pants are a versatile closet staple that you’ll constantly reach for, whether you’re heading to brunch or the boardroom. They feature a viscose, cotton and silk material composition and boast a sleek menswear-inspired design for an edgy touch. Glamorous!