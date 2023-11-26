Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I don’t know about you, but one of the things I love most about the holiday season is spending tons of time at home. While I’d typically spend my days running to and from meetings and dinner dates with my friends, this is the one time I get to lounge around the house in the comfiest clothes I can find each year. Loungewear sets and oversized pajamas are my go-to choices. Since no outfit is complete without shoes, cozy girl-approved slippers are a must!

Related: Best Black Friday Deals 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

There’s something comforting about sliding my toes into a pair of buttery-soft slippers which melt against the soles of my feet. Whether I’m rocking my favorite fuzzy socks or freshly pedicured toes, the comfort I get from fuzzy slippers is unmatched. Interested? You’re in luck, because Amazon has a pair of bestselling slippers that I cannot stop raving to all my friends about.

Get the Evshine Memory Foam House Slippers marked down now at Amazon!

The Evshine House Slippers feature a plush, fuzzy fabric which makes me take a deep sigh of relief as soon as I put them on. One of the things I love the most about these fuzzy faux-fur slippers is that they feature a memory foam insole which contours to my feet. The slippers have a skid-resistant texture at the bottom sole to provide stability. Speaking of the soles, they’re soft and waterproof, perfect for when I grab an Amazon Prime package from outside.

Related: 20 Best Cyber Monday Gift Deals — Save at Least $50 on Each Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With Black Friday sales coming to a close and Cyber Weekend officially underway, there’s still plenty of time to cross names off your gifting list. With mega-retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and Amazon offering steep savings […]

Available in 12 different shades, these breathable open-toe slippers are available in inclusive sizes from 5-6.5 to 11.5-13. Along with an extensive color and size range verified Amazon shoppers love just as much as I do. Reviewers have left comments detailing their experience wearing the slippers. “I have worn these on tile, hardwood, and carpet, and they’ve been okay so far,” one shopper said. “They are made well, and they fit my foot perfectly,” they added enthusiastically.

Get the Evshine Memory Foam House Slippers marked down now at Amazon!

If you’re a fan of these slippers and want to check out other styles, scroll ahead for similar finds:

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop 25 Black Friday Deals Still in Stock at Nordstrom Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. ‘Tis the season to start shopping for every name on your list this year. Now that we’re in the peak deals and savings period, it’s time to feast your eyes on Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals. Including savings across […]