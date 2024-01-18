Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying that Dr. Martens boots are the ultimate cool-girl footwear essential. The rugged-yet-sleek designs are made for stomping around the city (or the countryside) and automatically upgrade any outfit to create an effortless, grungey-chic flair. I live in my Docs all winter long and can attest to their style and durability. My pair of Jadon boots looks as good as new, even though I’ve worn them for well over a year. In fact, they garner so many compliments, I’ve been thinking about adding the heeled Leona Boot to my collection.

While the Leona Boot has the same classic silhouette as the pair I already own, the two-inch platform heel gives them a feminine edge. (I can’t help but imagine that they would look totally adorable coupled with a slip dress or long skirt!) Well, I think today’s the day to finally pull the trigger and make the purchase — because while I was scrolling through Amazon, I discovered that this rarely-discounted style is currently on sale!

Get the Dr. Martens Leona Boot for just $120 (originally $200) at Amazon!

Depending on the size, these boots range from 25 to 40% off! (If you’re a size 8, you’ll score the biggest savings — jealous!) Regardless of the sale price, you are guaranteed to get a quality-made shoe. Constructed of the finest Vintage Smooth leather, these have a slight shine to them and meld to your feet with wear. Doc Martens may get a reputation for being difficult to break in, but as long as you wear them in short intervals — like for an hour around the house — you can bypass painful blisters. The thick, slip-resistant rubber sole platform offers an inch of height, however the star of the show is the two-inch heel that elongates your legs and gives you the ideal boost.

If you needed any more convincing on how incredible these shoes are, over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a 5-star rating. “These are just INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL,” one reviewer raves. “I love that you can literally throw anything on you with this boots and you automatically look stylish and sophisticated. I also love the fact that is not the typical pair that everyone buys and the heel is a little bit higher than the regular ones but that is part of what makes these ones even better. They are comfy, a little heavy but exactly what us expected from a pair of Docs and the quality of the product is great!”

There’s no telling when the Leona Boots will go on sale again, so if you’re completely in love with them like I am, take my advice and add them to your cart before the deal ends!

