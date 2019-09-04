



In the market for a new pair of pants? Prepare for an endless struggle. Some options are too tall while others are too short — and don’t even get Us started on the ones with awful colors! It’s one pants-related issue after another and we’re often left wondering: Will I ever find the one?

Ask and you will receive! We can all breathe a sigh of relief because we’ve meet our match. Everyone’s perfect match, that is. This pair of pants doesn’t just work well on some of Us, it works well on all of Us. At least that’s what 1,000+ reviewers claim! According to them, this pair “fits like a glove,” and what’s better than that? How about the fact that they’re $20 at Macy’s!

See it: Grab a pair of the Alfani Petite Tummy-Control Pull-On Capri Pants, Created for Macy’s (originally $45) now only $20, available exclusively at Macy’s!

What’s are the pants we’re deeming this season’s must-have? It’s the Alfani Petite Tummy-Control Pull-On Capri Pants, of course.

Now, let’s be clear: These aren’t just our absolute favorite pants, but a fan-favorite too! More than 1,700 reviewers can’t stop ranting and raving over how perfect these pants are. One reviewer says they “absolutely loves this [pair of] pant[s]” and another says they’re the “perfect pant[s] for any place or occasion” too! What’s so special that many of them “love everything about this” pair of pants? Let’s start with the colors.

These pants don’t come available in one perfect shade, they come in 14 of them. The “ebony black” is great for anyone looking for the most versatile of the bunch. It can be dressed up with a blazer and cami to work or dressed down with a T-shirt and cardigan on the weekends. What’s better than this? One reviewer says the same can be said about all of the other pairs too! Their absolute favorite? The “bright white.” They say it’s the “perfect white” capri for anyone who’s looking to substitute the traditional white denim we’re used to. Of course, we can’t help but agree — and why is that? It’s because of how incredible these pants fit!

These pull-on capri pants offer a flattering stretchy fit and a sleek silhouette. They’re perfect for anyone looking to show off a new pair of shoes with a “tailored” hemline or simply ideal for those shorter women in the room. Don’t worry, that applies to Us too!

What’s better? How about the fact these pants do tummy control! The sleek panels slenderize our midsections and retain their shape. Meaning what? It’ll tighten and tone out any problematic areas, with zero gym sessions required! We won’t just feel good in these comfortable pants, we’ll look it too. What’s the verdict? A near-perfect rating amongst reviewers!

One reviewer says they loved how the “cut and fabric” hit their body in all the right ways. While another reviewer said it was the “perfect fit” on their petite body frame. Other reviewers loved how “extremely cute” these “flattering, comfy and sleek” pants were. With one reviewer opting for not just one color “but 5 additional colors” too.

A handful of other reviewers also loved how wearable this pant was! It was the “workplace staple” that wasn’t just appropriate but “perfect for the office” — and out of it too! Talk about a highly transitional pair! Making these the ultra-flattering pants to step into all day, every day.

