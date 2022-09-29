Shop This Soft and Top-Rated Lingerie From the ThirdLove Sale — Up to 73% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a love-hate relationship with most bras. We love the way they support Us, but we hate the way they feel. Comfort is always our top priority, but isn’t it possible to have the best of both worlds? Now it is! ThirdLove has designed undergarments that understand what our body needs. These bras and undies feel like second skin, soft to the touch with a major flirty factor. Believe it or not, there is a happy medium between G-strings and granny panties — and we just found it!

There’s nothing typical about ThirdLove! With over 60 sizes available, including half cups, the intimates brand is raising the bar on bras. And right now, you can score amazing deals on a wide selection of styles! Give your girls the lift of a lifetime with these game-changing bras and brace your booty for the ultimate undies! Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite finds from this sale — isn’t it time you treat yourself to some new lingerie?

This Lace Contour Plunge Bra

Take the plunge in this Lace Contour Plunge Bra! Made for all-day wear, this lovely lace bra transitions into night with its sultry softness. Featuring memory foam and removable pads, this full-coverage bra gives your boobs a boost without any discomfort. One shopper even declared, “This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn.”

Get the Lace Contour Plunge Bra starting at just $59 (originally $76) at ThirdLove!

The Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle

Eight undies for only $30? Sign Us up! These comfy mid-rise briefs are everyday essentials. Mix and match from a variety of color options!

Get The Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Last Chance Bundle for just $30 (originally $112) at ThirdLove!

These Lace Back Undies

ThirdLove is bringing sexy back! These cheeky undies feature a sheer floral lace panel in the back with a solid, smooth microfiber front. Save that surprise for a special someone!

Get the Lace Back Cheeky for just $11 (originally $28) at ThirdLove!

This WonderKnit V-Neck Bralette

This WonderKnit bralette is absolutely wonderful! Crafted from the softest cotton jersey blend, this V-neck bra is super stretchy. Supportive but not suffocating! And the lace trim adds a delicate touch.

Get the WonderKnit V-Neck Bralette for just $29 (originally $40) at ThirdLove!

These Boho Lace Undies

Boho-chic! These limited-edition boho lace undies provide medium coverage in a mid-rise fit. Created with crochet-style lace, these hipster bottoms are oh-so-sexy! One customer gushed, “Love these! Not often do you get a pair of underwear that are comfortable and yet sexy. The do not ride up, stay in place. Would highly recommend.”

Get the Boho Lace Bikini for just $15 (originally $28) at ThirdLove!

This Seamless Wireless Bra

Wireless and seamless? That’s priceless! This stretchy bra includes adjustable straps and removable foam cups for a flexible fit. One reviewer reported, “This is the most comfortable bra that I have ever owned. The material is so soft. The bottom band is not restricting and I can actually wear this bra all day and not feel like I have to rush home to take my bra off.” The dream!

Get the Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra starting at just $11 (originally $50) at ThirdLove!

These Lace High Briefs

High-waisted briefs with lace in all the right places? Don’t mind if we do! Made with smooth microfiber and cotton lining, these full-coverage bottoms give you tummy control and stretchy shaping at the same time.

Get the Lace High Brief starting at just $11 (originally $28) at ThirdLove!

