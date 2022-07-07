7 Best T-Shirt Bras That Are Seriously Smooth, Seamless and Supportive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, you’ve probably gathered that we’re not the biggest fans of bras. Why are so many undergarments constructed with uncomfortable underwire? At the same time, we do understand the practical purpose of bras — coverage, support and lift. But we believe you can still check all those boxes without putting up with pain.

One closet staple we can absolutely get behind is the T-shirt bra. Need some undercover shaping when you’re wearing tight tops? This smooth solution gets the job done. Designed with molded cups, this seamless silhouette looks virtually invisible underneath fitted fabric! And unlike most underwire bras, this push-up style is ultra-comfy. You won’t even feel like you’re wearing a bra! Shop seven of the best T-shirt bras on the market below!

This Lightly-Lined Wireless T-Shirt Bra

An everyday essential, Victoria Secret’s no. 1 wireless bra features soft foam pads for a subtle lift. Nearly invisible underneath clingy clothing, this T-shirt bra comes in 10 different colors and cup sizes A through F.

Get the Lightly-Light Wireless Bra for just $40 at Victoria’s Secret!

This Classic T-Shirt Bra

Created for all-day comfort, this T-shirt bra shapes and supports under tight tops. Made from a stretchy Spandex blend, this comfy bra feels like a second skin. And shoppers say it fits perfectly!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic T-Shirt Bra for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ‘Perfect’ Wireless T-Shirt Bra

To sum up how special this T-shirt bra is, just read this rave review: “This bra felt like a gentle embrace the second I put it on. No hard underwires digging in, a perfectly smooth fit under clothing and straps that stay put. Not wanting to rip off a bra as soon as I get home? Unheard of!” Featuring super soft fabric and stretchy foam cups, this T-shirt bra is top-rated.

Get the Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra for just $43 (originally $68) at Nordstrom!

This Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Elevate your undergarments with this underwire T-shirt bra by Natori, a brand known for its luxury lingerie. Adorned with lace straps and constructed with contoured cups, this ultra-smooth bra prevents lines from showing underneath clothing.

Get the Natori ‘Pure Luxe’ Underwire T-Shirt Bra starting at just $49 at Nordstrom!

This Supportive T-Shirt Bra

A top-rated T-shirt bra that’s on sale for 66% off? Sign Us up! With over 27,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this lightweight underwire bra offers comfort and support without overflow.

Get the Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra for just $15 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Dubbed the “best everyday bra” by satisfied shoppers, this T-shirt bra has over 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom. The seamless foam cups provide smooth shaping and the leotard back offers a bulge-free fit. So comfortable and supportive!

Get the Wacoal Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra for just $62 at Nordstrom!

This Seamless Wireless T-Shirt Bra

Simple and supportive, this seamless T-shirt bra is free of frills and wires. This everyday essential can replace your nursing bra for convertible comfort. Plus, the 360-degree stretch fabric conforms to your shape.

Get the Bravado Designs Sculpt Wireless T-Shirt Everyday Bra for just $32 (originally $47) at Nordstrom!

