



The biggest investment we make is often our shoes. They are one of the most important items in our closets, so it’s crucial to choose wisely. See, shoes are not just something pretty we step into day after day; they also provide Us with our footing whenever we’re out and about. So, when it comes time to put our best foot forward, we need a pair that can withstand any season, reason or occasion and most importantly that can adapt on the fly. Unfortunately, we’ve come to find that most options fail — especially under pressure.

Every single pair of shoes has big shoes to fill (pun obviously intended)! The right footwear will survive countless commutes to and from work, can comfortably run any last-minute errands and they also need to be chic enough to go from desk to drinks. Sure, our expectations are high when it comes to a new pair of shoes but want to know what else we came to find? That this perfect pair lived up to them — according to hundreds of reviewers, at least! This comfy-chic boot will weather every single storm… in style, no less.

See it: Grab the UGG Kesey Waterproof Boot for $160, available at Nordstrom!

The UGG Kesey Waterproof Boot is the fan-favorite that shoppers can’t get enough of. One reviewer said this boot was so perfect it was “worth every penny” and another said it was the most “functional pair” they had ever worn. While so many others couldn’t get over how “insanely stylish” this shoe was.

It’s impossible to resist this combat-inspired bootie. The smooth and waterproof leather comes available in not one but two sensational shades: black and chestnut brown. We can’t get over how sleek and smooth the choices are, and that’s major considering they’re crafted from a wool-blend fabric. Usually, we associate wool-blends with being uncomfortable, bulky and itchy — but no way, not here!

In this instance, the soft bootie is “lightweight and comfortable,” with many starting with one pair but going back “and purchasing both!” Why? It’s likely because of its soft and cozy footbed that’s lined with the brand’s signature UGGpure. The pillow-like interior will wrap itself around every wearer’s foot with a shearling-like material. The result? It was “warm and cozy” and many couldn’t help but wear them each and every single day — and we can’t blame them either. This bootie also features a lace-up front and a buckled belt around the ankle. It’ll lock our feet in safe and sound, and do so in the most stylish of ways.

See it: Grab the UGG Kesey Waterproof Boot for $160, available at Nordstrom!

Reviewers loved the versatility here! One reviewer admired how interchangeable the laces can be. She was in awe how easy it was to “switch them” in and out “for a more polished look,” and she wasn’t alone. Another reviewer loved how easy it was to use the “belted shaft.” When dealing with wet weather she loved how the buckle allowed her the opportunity to keep her “jeans or sweatpants warm and dry” during an unexpected rainstorm! Remember when we said we needed shoes to survive anything at a moment’s notice? These truly fulfill that wish.

The general consensus from buyers is that this boot is “exactly what they needed.” It is the “perfect wintry-yet-sleek combat boot” that’s not only a “must-buy” for everyone dealing with unpredictable weather, it also “is worth every single penny” too! Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the UGG Kesey Waterproof Boot for $160, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional UGG items, more boots and women’s shoes also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!