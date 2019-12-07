This Utility Jacket Is Both Functional and Fashionable — Now 40% Off!





Not all fashionable items can serve multiple purposes. Some things are just made to look pretty — while others offer Us extra support in the warmth or comfort departments.

But sometimes we come across an item that not only looks great but is completely useful! That’s exactly what we thought when we saw this amazing utility jacket, which also happens to be on sale right now at Nordstrom!

Get the Thread & Supply Fleece Lined Quilted Utility Jacket (originally $88) on sale for just $53, available at Nordstrom!

This jacket from Thread & Supply is a universal winner. It’s a classic style that will truly never be out of fashion — and we’re convinced that we need to add it to our wardrobes! It’s a quilted jacket that has four front-snap button pockets for our convenience. We don’t think that anyone has ever complained about having too many pockets, and we’re glad that we get so many with this jacket!

The diamond-quilted jacket also has snap button closures that run down the front of it as well as a zipper, and it comes fully lined with warm and cozy fleece. It has adjustable side snap tabs that you can make tighter or looser to your liking. This subtle detail is great, because it can give some shape to this otherwise boxy jacket if your prefer a more fitted look.

This jacket might not be the most fashion-forward style, but there is something about its utility look that we absolutely love. It’s a style thats its own, and we think that it will look great on just about everyone. You can choose between five different colors, and we seriously love all of them! The classic black color looks sleek — while the plush pink and white options have a light feel to them.

One reviewer says that this Thread & Supply jacket “is very easy to pair up with dress pants or jeans,” and adds that “it’s very warm” and “has enough room to wear layers underneath.” When it comes to staying warm on the colder days of the year, we’d rather wear something that we know will keep us insulated as opposed to looking ultra-trendy. There aren’t enough good things to say about this jacket — and with this sale price, it’s totally worth every penny!

