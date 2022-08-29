Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For most of my life, exfoliating sounded like an unnecessary step in my skincare routine. I used to think, why waste time removing dead skin cells when I could just add beauty products on top? Truthfully, I only began taking exfoliating more seriously once I became a regular self-tanner (if you’ve ever had to scrub off patchy layers, then you know the struggle).

But the truth is, exfoliating your face is an essential process when done carefully. Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry told Clinique that exfoliating offers five major benefits: 1. Boosts radiance. 2. Unclogs pores. 3. Preps for skincare treatments. 4. Smooths skin and reduces discoloration. 5. Allows for better makeup application.

Good news: Beauty brand Three Ships just launched a brand-new exfoliating mask that will dramatically revitalize dull skin! Get ready for your glow-up with this Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask!

The Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask is a gentle exfoliating treatment for all skin types. Formulated with a powerful combination of non-irritating ingredients, this face mask resurfaces and renews skin for a softer and brighter complexion.

To break it down, lactic acid helps eliminate dead skin cells and retain moisture while rice powder polishes the skin’s surface. The fruit AHA (alpha hydroxy acids) blend increases the rate of cell renewal, boosting collagen and improving skin texture. And aloe vera hydrates and soothes skin. The result? A radiant complexion that is new and improved!

Shoppers are already smitten with this Three Ships Superfruit Exfolating Mask! “I love this product!” one shopper gushed. “It is very gentle on the skin but made a big impact in terms of brightening and improving my skin texture. I have very sensitive skin and suffer from eczema, and this product was very beneficial for me. Recommend to all my friends!” Another reviewer called this mask an “amazing product. It is gentle yet effective . After only one use I noticed my skin visibly brighter and much more hydrated. This is great to add to your skin care routine for brighter and softer skin.

Three cheers for this Three Ships Superfruit Exfoliating Mask! We ship it.

