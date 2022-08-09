Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keep this on the down-low — up until recently, we never used to exfoliate. Growing up, that just wasn’t an essential step in our skincare routine! But now that we work in beauty, we’ve had to step up our game. Think of exfoliants like erasers: Would you write an essay on top of words that have already been marked with a pencil? No way! The same is true with your complexion. In order to let your skin shine, you need a blank canvas. Out with the old, and in with the new!

Introducing the newest exfoliator you need on your makeup counter: Kopari’s Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads! The celeb-loved beauty brand just launched this skincare treatment that helps target rough texture, dark spots and Keratosis Pilaris. In addition to eliminating pore-clogging residue and dead skin build-up, these pads leave your skin smoother and brighter. And unlike most exfoliants, this product is a leave-on treatment that you don’t have to wash off. Read on to find out why you need these pore-minimizing pads in your life!

Get the KP Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads for just $36 at Kopari!

Kopari’s KP Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads are hot off the press! And judging by Kopari’s long list of cult-favorite beauty products — including Zoe Kravitz’s go-to Coconut Melt and JoJo Fletcher’s wedding sunscreen — this new exfoliator is about to join the hall of fame. Formulated with 4.4% AHAs, coconut oil, willow bark extract and aloe, these biodegradable body pads can revitalize skin on the go. Gentle enough to use all over your body, this moisturizing treatment smooths, soothes and softens skin. Bye-bye, pores and dark spots! Hello, bright complexion!

Get the KP Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads for just $36 at Kopari!

According to a consumer perception study, 95% of participants said that this exfoliating treatment was gentle on skin. Plus, 87% said that the pads were non-irritating and 82% said that the exfoliator smooths skin bumpiness!

Just last week, I tried a rough exfoliating towel that made my skin break out in a bumpy rash — basically the opposite of the intended outcome. Never again! These pads help remove dead skin cell build-up without irritating skin in the process. We have a feeling this new Kopari product is about to be the next big thing!

Not for you? Explore more exfoliators here and shop all other skincare products from Kopari here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!