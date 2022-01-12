Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we don’t get a great night’s sleep before an important meeting at work or a major event, we may not feel our best. Regardless, we do everything to at least look our best. In fact, we actually like to throw in some of our secret-weapon products to make Us look like we got supreme shut-eye.

We pay special attention to the under-eye area to banish any puffiness or discoloration. We also want to give our eyes some illuminating action, and luckily, we can achieve all of this with just one product! Kopari’s Starry De-Puff Eye Balm helps eyes shine bright and lights up your entire complexion — and it’s ideal for days when a pick-me-up is necessary.

This cream product comes in a tiny compact that you can apply with your finger and keep with you in your purse for touch-ups. You can use it as a primer underneath makeup or as a layer over makeup — and freshen it up whenever necessary. The formula includes caffeine for a skin energizing boost, plus hyaluronic acid to help deliver intense hydration to this sensitive area of the face. It’s designed to instantly illuminate and calm down puffiness so that you look fresh and ready to roll.

This is one of Kopari’s all-time bestsellers, and skincare lovers can’t get enough of it! It reportedly works instantly, and you might see a significant difference in the way you look the morning following your first application. You can use it daily or simply when you feel the under-eye region needs extra attention. The choice is yours!

Kopari’s formulas are fully vegan and cruelty-free, so they’re safe to use for sensitive skin types. There are no harsh chemicals doing the work in this eye balm — just all-natural, good-for-you ingredients that actually make a difference! We all know that eye area concerns are particularly difficult to tackle, especially if you deal with pesky dark circles that never seem to diminish. To help tone down the drama and perk up your peepers, this balm may be the product your daily regimen is missing. No one will ever know that you didn’t get a full eight hours of sleep prior to a big day when you have this eye balm at your disposal!

