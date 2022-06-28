This Plumping Lip Treatment Might Be the Next Best Thing to Fillers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lip filler treatments have practically become as popular as heading to the spa for a facial. Celebrities and influencers alike have admitted to touching up their lips for a more fuller appearance, which is a major commitment. Not only is it pricey, you need to go in for touch-ups every few months if you want to maintain your results. Plus, needles simply aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Confession: We’re terrified of them! But luckily, there are other more affordable ways to get a plumper-looking pout — namely in the form of topical treatments!

It’s true, cosmetic treatments likely provide you with longer-lasting results, but if you want to take a less-invasive route, we suggest giving Kopari’s brand new oil treatment a shot! It may make your lips look fuller with just one swipe of a wand, and provide intense hydration for a smoother smile.

Get the Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud treatment for $24 at Kopari!

Confused about how this oil works? Essentially, it may make your lips look fuller thanks to the peptides in the formula. If you’ve used anti-aging treatments which contain peptides to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, that’s basically what this lip oil does as well! The peptides also help give your lips plenty of nourishment to feel softer and smoother, which is ideal for the summer months. If you feel like your lips are on the dry side or need some relief from the sun, this oil could be your pout’s saving grace! The treatment has coconut oil and apricot seed oil, which is responsible for the hydration we mentioned above — and plant-derived ceramides that may keep your lips from getting dehydrated.

This treatment also contains hyaluronic acid, which is actually what’s typically used in lip fillers. Instead of injecting, you’re applying this plumping agent topically, which can offer a similar effect. Other than the far more affordable price tag, this treatment is safe. You don’t run the risk of an allergic reaction. Fillers do come with the risk of side effects, and if you want to avoid any discomfort, opting for this plumping oil is your best bet! You can use it alone or layer it over lipsticks if you want a different shade other than the light pink tint. Juicy-looking lips at all times may be in your future!

