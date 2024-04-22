Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly testing the latest launches and most iconic classics in the fashion world. You’d think that because I’m constantly testing new things from big brands, the styles I wore from years back would become irrelevant, but that’s not necessarily true. In fact, there’s one pair of kitten heels that has stuck in my outfit rotation for over four years now — and they’re just $70 on Amazon.

From the moment I put the Tijn Pointed Toe Mules on all that time ago, I didn’t want to take them off — and frankly, I really never did. At this point, they’ve accompanied me through my college graduation, weddings, girls nights, work days, a move to New York City and more — and I don’t plan on changing that any time soon. The reason? In their white shade, they pair with nearly all of my outfits, from dresses, to jeans, to skirts and more. And when they do finally start to wear down after years of use, I can replace them at an affordable price point on Amazon.

Get the Tijn Pointed Toe Mules for just $70 at Amazon!

The reason they pair so well with everything is their simple design, sleek material and heel height. Featuring a classic, covered pointed toe, the shoes have an easy slip-on design. They’re made of a vegan leather, which gives them a dressier appearance. Their block heel not only makes them more comfortable and easy to walk in, I believe, but also makes them easier to pair with more outfits, since it’s less dramatic. Note: These do run small, so going up a half or a whole size is the best approach.

Heels are not normally associated with comfort, but this pair is different. I feel that I’m especially proof of their comfort, having worn them walking for hours on end around the city without any pain, and to events like weddings as well. This is thanks to both their short block heel that doesn’t put any strain on the foot and comfortable leather inner.

If you really need further proof that I’ve worn the heels for years, you can check out my Instagram page and look back to see all of the times I’ve worn these heels. You can also check out outfit inspiration for what to wear with them, such as trousers and a chic blouse — like I wore here — or a denim midi skirt and T-shirt — like I wore here. I always pick the white color of these shoes because it works with most of my clothing, but they also come in 16 other shades, whether you prefer them in another neutral like beige or a bright pop of color like pink.

Did I mention I always get compliments on these shoes? No matter where I go, whether that be New York City or the Midwest, I always find myself getting compliments on these shoes. And I’m not the only one. Confirmed by another shopper, they said they “got so many compliments” the first time they wore them, and that their coworkers made them send everyone a link to them in their group chat. Want to give them a go for yourself? You can find the heels here for just $70 on Amazon. Happy shoe shopping!

