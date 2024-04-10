Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re excited about warm spring weather, doesn’t it get a bit annoying when it comes to figuring out what to wear? Whether it’s jeans, a skirt or a blowy top, it can all become a little much. Are you looking for a simple alternative to wear? We found the cutest mini dress that you’ll practically want to live in this spring — and it’s only $15 at Walmart!

The Time and Tru Women’s Mini Shirt Dress with Sleeves is a fun and airy piece to add to your spring rotation. It features a 100% lyocell fabrication for a durable, breathable option that flutters in the wind! Also, it has long sleeves for a bit of refinement, and it has a structured collar.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Mini Shirt Dress with Sleeves for $15 (was $20) at Walmart!

To style this dress, you could pair it with flats and a jean jacket for a relaxed but still adorable ensemble that’s perfect for anything. Additionally, you could rock it with heels and a cute bag for an elevated, chic look. Further, this dress comes in two colors and has an XS to XXXL size range.

In regards to this flouncy dress, one Walmart reviewer gushed, “This dress is fantastic. It fits well and is a great length! You can dress it up or down. I plan to wear it with leggings!”

Another reviewer added, “I wore this dress today to church! It’s the perfect length. The weather was in the ’50s to ’60s and was perfect for this dress. I wore it with high boots! I will be buying more colors!”

So, if you’re looking for a new dress to wear anywhere this spring and summer, you should opt for this easy mini-shirt dress from Walmart for an affordable, versatile option!

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Mini Shirt Dress with Sleeves for $15 (was $20) at Walmart!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Time and Tru here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!