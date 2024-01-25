Time To Get Ultra Cozy With This Velour Lounge Set – Just $28!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, all you want to do is laze around the house. That’s perfectly acceptable, especially after a long week. You deserve to take the time for yourself and spend it away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. But if you want to look cute while you’re spending a whole lot of time doing nothing, you want to try to look cute while doing it, at least.

If you’re thinking the only way to achieve this kind of zen is by donning some Juicy tracksuits and rotting in bed all weekend, those days are long gone. But velour is still comfy and you probably still like saving money, right? You definitely aren’t alone there.

If you want some chic and affordable lounge clothes that’ll have you looking and feeling like a million bucks, you don’t have to go to a designer to find those specific types of threads. Grab a few tens and head to Walmart instead! You definitely won’t be disappointed.

Get the Hard Tail Velour Crew Neck Top & Pant Set for just $28 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Hard Tail Velour Crew Neck Top & Pant Set is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a set consisting of a sweater and pant combo made out of velour! It’s soft like velvet, impossibly elegant, and super plush so you feel like you’re walking around in a blanket. It’s almost like getting a relaxed fit velour “uniform” and assigning yourself to live in it for the next few weeks, with a relaxed fit and a timeless silhouette and plenty of cushiness so you feel good even when you’re asleep!

And you won't believe the price for both pieces: just $28! You can spend less than $30 to get a great-looking lounge set that both looks and feels luxurious.

If you’re ready to spend a few weeks around the house and have nothing of consequence to do, you’re going to want to high-tail it to Walmart right now and grab your set. Comfiness is only steps away, and you’ll totally be able to rock this look. And you may want to get multiple, because washing clothes still isn’t fun somehow in 2024.

